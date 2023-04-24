EP election results at constituency Level (1979-2019)

This project makes available a collection of all results for the elections to the European Parliament since its first direct election in 1979 at the level of single constituencies for all member states. The data includes votes and seats distributions, as well as the number of persons entitled to vote, voters (turnout), invalid and blank votes, and total valid votes. All parties receiving seats are included as well as those receiving more than 0.5 per cent of the valid votes. The project includes a full documentation on party names, electoral systems and changes in constituencies. The project is carried out in collaboration with the Constituency-Level Data Archive.