Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,211 in the last 365 days.

EP election results at constituency Level (1979-2019)

EUI Research Data, 2023, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies

 

CARAMANI, Daniele, EP election results at constituency Level (1979-2019), EUI Research Data, 2023, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies - https://hdl.handle.net/1814/75475

Retrieved from Cadmus, EUI Research Repository

This project makes available a collection of all results for the elections to the European Parliament since its first direct election in 1979 at the level of single constituencies for all member states. The data includes votes and seats distributions, as well as the number of persons entitled to vote, voters (turnout), invalid and blank votes, and total valid votes. All parties receiving seats are included as well as those receiving more than 0.5 per cent of the valid votes. The project includes a full documentation on party names, electoral systems and changes in constituencies. The project is carried out in collaboration with the Constituency-Level Data Archive.

 

Additional information:  

1 data files, 1 documentation file

Series/Number: EUI Research Data; 2023; Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies

Publisher: European University Institute

Version: Official sources from EU Member States ministries of interior, statistical offices, secondary sources.

Show full item record

You just read:

EP election results at constituency Level (1979-2019)

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more