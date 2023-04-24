Submit Release
Waltraud Schelkle receives 2022 SWIPE Mentor Award

The International Studies Association (ISA) has awarded Professor Waltraud Schelkle, Joint Chair for European Public Policy at the EUI Department for Political and Social Sciences and the Robert Schuman Centre, the 2022 SWIPE Mentor Award.

The SWIPE Mentor Award pays tribute to women and men who have invested in the professional success of women in the international political economy (IPE) field. Originating in the early 1990s, the Society for Women in International Political Economy (SWIPE) observed that many women in IPE did not have the close mentoring relationships that their male counterparts seemed to benefit from. Indeed, while research across disciplines has shown that mentoring can be key to higher publication rates and successfully achieving tenure, women tend to get less mentoring than men. Therefore, to recognise excellent mentoring in their field, members created the SWIPE Mentor Award in 1997.

Over the last two decades, Professor Waltraud Schelkle has mentored and guided a generation of women scholars in IPE. Professor Schelkle's extensive scholarship has allowed her to mentor women on a diverse range of topics, advising them on publications and helping them build research networks in academia. Her mentorship has helped many of her women advisees secure tenure track faculty positions and produce significant work in IPE.

The SWIPE selection committee is thrilled to award this year's prize to Professor Schelkle, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to mentorship.

