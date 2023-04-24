Ice Cream Made From Mawa & Happy Cows

Mawa Ice Cream-healthier, sustainable, global and unique.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallivant® Mawa Ice Cream is a craft, small-batch, made-in-Texas ice cream company specializing in unique ingredients and flavors. The brand was founded by Snehee Chaplot, who was inspired to create Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream after having a personal health scare. She discovered she had a medical condition that resulted in her developing a gluten allergy and sensitivity to dairy and eggs. Being a vegetarian, she relied heavily on dairy to gain nourishment but could not consume 'normal’ organic dairy products. So she began her journey to understand why dairy was hurting her and what she can do to 'reverse' this sensitivity. She started learning about and adopting Ayurvedic practices that could help her body 'heal' and once again accept dairy.
Chaplot is a Food Safety Scientist with over 15 years of experience in research and development, commercialization and manufacturing. She was born in Bahrain (Middle East) to Indian parents and moved to the United States in 2007 to complete her graduate studies in Food Sciences and Technology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
In 2018, she dabbled with a favorite dessert, ice cream, and created a version that not only tasted like the ice creams of India, but also did not aggravate her dairy sensitivity. After 18 months of testing, she launched Gallivant Mawa Ice Creams in unique and authentic global flavor profiles appealing to diverse tastes.
Gallivant Mawa Ice Creams are the FIRST and ONLY Indian-style mawa ice creams sold in retail markets in North America. The ice creams are made using Ayurvedic principles of Dairy Processing. Milk and mawa (Indian Milk Solids) are cooked together at 175°F for more than 3 hours compared to the traditional process that runs for 30 minutes at 165°F. The ‘cooking’ process is known to help reduce the 'harming' properties of milk that elevate lactose intolerance. The Ayurvedic philosophy is to make sure the cow has fed her babies to her satisfaction, the grasses they graze on are healthy, natural and holistic and contain good minerals and finally, that they are not in any discomfort, pain, fear, etc. In short, they can express themselves as natural beings. This ensures that the residual milk utilized for the Gallivant products is from a calm, stress-free cow and, thereby, a HAPPY HEALTHY COW.
An additional and delicious benefit of the ‘cooking’ process results in ice cream with a buttery-rich caramelized texture with half the fat as an American premium ice cream. Today, these ice creams are available in ten unique and authentic diverse flavors, including Chinese Black Sesame, Thai Coconut, Japanese Matcha, Spanish Saffron, Guatemalan Cardamom, Vietnamese Coffee and more across 300 plus stores in Texas and at Bristol Farms stores in California.
What makes Gallivant ice creams unique:
● It uses Mawa, traditional Indian milk solids, mawa, as a base. This gives the ice cream a unique flavor and texture that is not found in other ice creams.
● It is made with honest ingredients from around the world. This results in a high-quality ice cream that is both delicious and authentic.
● It is made in small batches. This allows the company to control its ice cream's quality carefully and experiment with new flavors.
● It is available in a variety of unique flavors. This makes it a great option for people who are looking for something different. It is also egg, peanut and gluten-free.
● The product is created with the cows and earth in mind to create the most ethically and eco-friendly end result possible.
