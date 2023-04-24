Soap Free Procyon Products Earn Prestigious Seal of Approval for its Eco-Friendly Cleaners

Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover

Soap Free Procyon announced that three of its products had received the prestigious Seal of Approval from The Carpet and Rug Institute.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soap Free Procyon is proud to announce that its Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, Spot & Stain Remover, and Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray have received the esteemed Seal of Approval (SOA) from The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). On April 6, 2023, CRI officially recognized the product’s compliance with the criteria of their SOA Carpet Cleaning Testing Program, which evaluates cleaning products and equipment for their effectiveness and environmental impact.

The CRI’s SOA program is the carpet industry’s premier scientific testing platform, ensuring that certified products meet high standards for performance and safety. Through rigorous laboratory testing, the program helps consumers make informed decisions while encouraging manufacturers to develop superior products that lead to cleaner, healthier, and longer-lasting carpets.

Soap Free Procyon’s Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, Spot & Stain Remover, and Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray are powerful and versatile solutions trusted by professional carpet cleaners, building service contractors, educational institutions including colleges, universities, and K-12 public and private school districts, as well as homeowners worldwide for nearly four decades. These completely soap-free, odor-free, and non-toxic products ensure no soapy or sticky residues are left behind, significantly reducing rapid re-soiling and allowing carpets to stay cleaner for longer periods. Additionally, the cleaners effectively break down old soap residues from previous cleaning products.

Soap Free Procyon’s Vice President expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating, “We are honored to receive the CRI’s Seal of Approval for our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, Spot & Stain Remover, and Extreme! Carpet Pre-Spray,” said Jonathan Pearlstein. “This certification validates our commitment to providing effective, environmentally friendly cleaning solutions for our customers.”

The SOA program evaluates products on seven performance attributes, and its testing methods involve a unique soil compound developed in collaboration with NASA scientists. This partnership resulted in an accurate, measurable, and repeatable formula for assessing cleaning solutions and systems.

Receiving the SOA certification offers benefits to consumers, manufacturers, and cleaning professionals alike. Consumers can make knowledgeable purchases, manufacturers can use test results to improve their products, and cleaning professionals can gain a competitive edge by using SOA-certified products. Additionally, these products meet the requirements of the US Green Building Council’s LEED v4.1 Green Cleaning Equipment provision.

For more information about Soap Free Procyon products and its SOA certification, visit the CRI website at carpet-rug.org and the products page at https://soapfreeprocyon.com/shop/.

About Soap Free Procyon

With 30 years of experience in promoting environmentally friendly cleaning products, Soap Free Procyon is dedicated to providing homes and businesses with effective, green cleaning solutions. Further information may be found at https://soapfreeprocyon.com.

About the Carpet and Rug Institute:

The CRI is the industry's primary source of science-based knowledge and insight into how carpet and rugs improve the environment for living, working, learning, and healing. The Institute's aim is to assist the carpet industry and the general public by providing information that allows individuals to make educated decisions. Its best practices establish a long-term balance of social, economic, and environmental responsibility. CRI achieves this for its business while also attempting to be a model corporate citizen for all sectors. Further information may be found at carpet-rug.org.

