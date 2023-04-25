District of Columbia Home and Community-based Services (HCBS) Providers select EnSoftek’s DrCloudEHR™

EnSoftek is proud to have been chosen by eight HCBS providers in Washington, DC for their digital healthcare IT needs and to achieve better outcomes.
We are thrilled that so many providers in DC have chosen to use DrCloudEHR, it is clear that they saw the value of our solution in meeting their needs.”
— Ramana Reddy, CEO
BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) launched a Digital Health Technical Assistance (TA) program to provide technical assistance to home and community-based services (HCBS) providers -- inclusive of behavioral health (BH), long-term care (LTC), and disability services (DDS) - to enhance, expand, and strengthen the digital health infrastructure.
After evaluating a number of solutions, DrCloudEHR was recommended to 13 HCBS providers in the DC area. Of those, eight (8) have already chosen to implement or upgrade their current EHRs with DrCloudEHR with others to follow.
DrCloudEHR was the optimal solution for HCBS providers due to its comprehensive suite of features. These include Medicaid, DBH, and SAMSHA reporting capabilities; clinical documentation capture; seamless integration with American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) CONTINUUM and Co-Triage assessment tools; secure connection to a Health Information Exchange (HIE); and support for TeleHealth services. The intuitive DrCloudEHR user interface makes it easy for providers to quickly learn how to use the system without extensive training or experience with EHRs.
The team at DrCloudEHR also understands how important customer service is when it comes to providing an effective EHR solution. EnSoftek has always approached all DrCloudEHR projects with consistency, transparency, and with open communication throughout the implementation process.
"We are dedicated to providing our clients with high-quality customer service," said Al Lechner, General Manager. "We want them to know that we are here for them every step of the way."
About EnSoftek Inc.
EnSoftek is a HealthIT company specializing in health & human services “complex care community” solutions for commercial and government market sectors. We enable value-based care for agencies/providers with our DrCloudEHR cloud-based comprehensive integrated care solution that meets the need for hybrid service delivery, consumer engagement and increases access to health, recovery, and positive therapeutic outcomes.
EnSoftek’s cloud-based DrCloudEHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. Our community includes mental health, substance abuse, addiction treatment, CCBHC, public health, I/DD, and Veteran Homes.
