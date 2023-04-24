“1st Samittin Kılınç Backgammon Tournament” Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Backgammon Club operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit organized “1st Samittin Kılınç Backgammon Tournament”.

Organized in memory of EMU School of Computing and Technology, Information Technology Department student and club member Samittin Kılınç who lost his life in the earthquake disaster in Türkiye, the tournament took place on Saturday, 15 April 2023 between 11:00 and 17:00 at EMU Atatürk Square.

“We will honor Samittin Kılınç’s Memory”

The tournament commenced with a minute of silence in honor of Samittin Kılınç and everyone who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster. Delivering the opening speech of the tournament, EMU Backgammon Society Director Büşra Korkmaz stated that they want to commemorate EMU student Samittin Kılınç, who is also a club member, with the tournament they organized and that they will make the tournament a traditional one and keep the name of their friend alive. Korkmaz stated that after the match-ups, the competitions will continue throughout the day through elimination, gave information about the rules in effect in the tournament and wished success to all participants.

EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu also addressed the audience and thanked everyone who contributed to the organizing process of the tournament. Wishing all the participants good luck, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu also wished God's mercy on Samittin Kılınç and those who lost their lives in the earthquake.

Following the opening speeches, a drawing session for match-ups was held and the tournament commenced. 4 top players and the Best Female Player of the tournament were determined at the end of the tournament. Moreover, a banner in memory of Samittin Kılınç was prepared by ultrAslan UNI Eastern Mediterranean and hung in EMU Atatürk Square.

Mert Teke – The Champion of the Tournament

Mert Teke became the champion in the 1st Samittin Kılınç Backgammon Tournament, which went to smash, while Nusret Yaman took the second place, Ozan Akgül took the third place, and Ebru Engin took the fourth place. Ebru Engin was also named the Best Female Player of the tournament.

The Best Female Player and Top 4 Players of the tournament were awarded their trophies by EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu and Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit Director Çiğdem Duvarcı.