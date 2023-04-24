EMU Holds 27th High School Mathematics Competition

Deniz Ekinci from BEAL and Mısra Öznur from Nicosia TMKco-shared the first place,

Ahmet Umut Fındık from BEAL and Serhat Bilgin from Nicosia came second,

Müşerref Cemre Ünlü from BEAL came third,

Esra Pekmezci from BEAL came third,

Students receiving this year’s special awards are as follows:,

Deniz Güran (Nicosia TMK) ‘‘27th Year Special Award’’

Ece Balık (TED College) “Onay Fadıl DEMİRCİLER Special Award”

Ece Çetin (Famagusta TMK) ‘‘Assist. Prof. Dr. Kemal Demirciler Special Award’’

Kiraz Zorkun (Güzelyurt TMK) “Assoc. Prof. Dr. Murat KİREZCİ Special Award”,

Ömer Sarıçiçek (Nicosia TMK) ‘‘ Assoc. Prof. Dr. Peter KAS Special Award”,

Ufuk Çağdaş Köse (BEAL) “Assoc. Prof. Dr. Daoud S. DAOUD Special Award”,

Champion Angels have not been forgotten in the competition. Çağan Cebeci (20 July FL) and Zeynep Uzun (TED College) received “Champion Angels Special Award”.

The following students who have been found successful in the competition received “Certificate of Success” :

Ada Narinoğlu (BEAL),

Tahir Bodi (Famagusta TMK),

Nehir Şeşen (Nicosia TMK),

Metin Göl (Nicosia TMK),

Sude Elmas Tekin (Nicosia TMK),

Rümeysa Demirtaş (20 July FL),

In the team preliminary elimination competitions, 'Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School', 'Nicosia Turkish Maarif College', and 'Famagusta Turkish Maarif College' made it to the top three places, earning the right to compete directly in the final, while 'TED Northern Cyprus College', '20 July High School of Science', 'Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College', '19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College', and 'Namık Kemal High School' also qualified to compete in the semi-finals. The two schools that will rank first and second in the semi-final competition will also earn the right to compete in the final.

The semi-final competition will take place on 5 May, 2023, Friday at 10:30 am at the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Amphitheater, while the final competition will be held on 9 May, 2023, Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. After the Final Competition, a ceremony will be held to present awards to the students and schools that ranked in the individual and team competitions.