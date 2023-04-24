EMU Holds 27th High School Mathematics Competition

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,119 in the last 365 days.
Students receiving this year’s special awards are as follows:,
Champion Angels have not been forgotten in the competition. Çağan Cebeci (20 July FL) and Zeynep Uzun (TED College) received “Champion Angels Special Award”.
The following students who have been found successful in the competition received “Certificate of Success” :
In the team preliminary elimination competitions, 'Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School', 'Nicosia Turkish Maarif College', and 'Famagusta Turkish Maarif College' made it to the top three places, earning the right to compete directly in the final, while 'TED Northern Cyprus College', '20 July High School of Science', 'Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College', '19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College', and 'Namık Kemal High School' also qualified to compete in the semi-finals. The two schools that will rank first and second in the semi-final competition will also earn the right to compete in the final.
The semi-final competition will take place on 5 May, 2023, Friday at 10:30 am at the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Amphitheater, while the final competition will be held on 9 May, 2023, Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. After the Final Competition, a ceremony will be held to present awards to the students and schools that ranked in the individual and team competitions.