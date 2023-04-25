Richard Pfadenhauer, President and Founder of Paylogix®, featured on the Entrepreneur.com Action and Ambition Podcast

Insuretech Industry Innovator talks about Keys to Success
WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuretech pioneer Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, President and Founder of Paylogix, shared his personal journey as an entrepreneur with the Action & Ambition podcast on Entrepreneur.com. The interview, “Revolutionizing Voluntary Benefits Administration” takes listeners through Pfadenhauer’s history as an industry innovator and founder of TPA, Paylogix. The Action and Ambition podcast, featured on Entrepreneur.com, with host Andrew Medal, goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
During the podcast, the discussion focused on several keys to success. Pfadenhauer mentions how creating a clear mission statement that is embraced both internally and externally as an important starting point for new and existing businesses. “Buy in from the sales team as well as from the customer builds a joint effort to achieve goals and objectives. At Paylogix our mission is to advance technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Using clear language that touches on the key elements of your business model is key,” said Pfadenhauer.
