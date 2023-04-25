CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to S. Florida from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale

The Fresno-based startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into South Florida covering cities between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for cats, dogs and other animals and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
Dr. Karen Whala, Drs. Gary and Bethany Hsia joined as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude a family feels when they have been able to grant their beloved pet this final gift of love, a peaceful, pain-free and stress-free transition at home surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. It is my wish that every family in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas have access to this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes." says Dr. Karen Whala.
CodaPet services West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale including surrounding areas such as Jupiter, Port St Lucie, Palm Gardens, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Miramar, and Pompano Beach.
Dr Diana Gersten, a veterinarian with 8 years of experience, is the company’s first participating veterinarian in South Florida. "I am excited to join CodaPet so that I can offer affordable end-of-life care to our beloved pets in the familiarity of their own home. I want to help make this often incredibly difficult process easier on both a suffering pet and their grieving owner/s." says Dr. Gersten.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in S. Florida. Aftercare begins at $100, but the final pricing depends on factors such as the location, the pet's size, the need for extended travel, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
Convenience: You don't have to worry about transportation, which can be difficult if your pet is very ill, has mobility issues, or becomes distressed while traveling to the vet clinic.
Comfort: You know your pet best and you can create the peaceful and comfortable environment that you know your pet loves.
Control: You can choose the timing and location of the euthanasia, allowing you to make the decision on your own terms.
Privacy: You can say goodbye to your pet in private, without the distractions and disruptions of a busy veterinary clinic.
