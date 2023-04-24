How Ethan Putterman Is Aiding Undergraduates’ Pursue a College Education

Ethan Putterman, an experienced education consultant, recently spoke to a popular publication about how he is helping students win admittance into university.
Applying to college is an important step in one's academic journey; however, due to limited resources, many students have difficulty navigating the application process -SkyLake Tutors is here to help.”
— Ethan Andrew Putterman
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When asked to define his role, Ethan Putterman discusses some challenges high school students face when applying to universities and colleges. Of these, he highlights the role of technology in transforming post-secondary education in the United States and globally.
"A lot of students tend to drop out during their sophomore year for a few reasons relating to their inexperience, so I provide advice to help them work through that. I also offer admissions advice for high school students and their parents. I look at their transcripts and background as well as their admissions essays and personal statements, then point them in the direction they should go to improve and help them get into a top ten university. There is also a small team of tutors that I oversee and they tutor students who are preparing for the ACT, SAT and AP examinations."
Having spent years consulting students over the course of his career, Ethan Putterman found that many students are unprepared for the post-secondary experience. "I spent thousands of hours consulting students and I found that a lot of them are not prepared when they enter university. Unfortunately, most guidance counselors are former high school teachers and almost all of the educational consultants in the field are administrators and come from a completely different background. Many were administrators but lack classroom experience or vice-versa. It's very rare that you'll find a retired professor emeritus or former tenured professor with his own company."
Putterman's strategy is to provide an accurate representation of university life while highlighting the academic expectations. He states that he enjoys working with younger students who are just starting to think about their future as he can provide valuable insight early on in the process. When asked, "What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?" he states,
"Humility is very important and plays a big part in listening and being sensitive to the nuanced, individualized concerns of students. When you show humility, it shows that you are accessible and helps students feel comfortable asking questions. Another piece of advice is to always assume that the person you're speaking to may be smarter than you are. This will compel you to bring your A-game to everything. It was a famous Harvard professor who came up with this pedagogical advice, and it has served thousands of students well."
As someone truly passionate about his career, Putterman remains a reliable source of information for high school students looking to pursue higher education as his consultancy practice expands beyond Florida to the West Coast.
Ethan Andrew Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami, Florida. CEO of SkyLake Tutors, The College King and Aventura Tutors, he is a recognized leader in his field. Impressively credentialed, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado, a master's degree in political theory from the London School of Economics, and a masters and Ph.D in political science from the University of Chicago.
After three decades as a professor, Ethan Andrew Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system. In 2023, a new office is opening up in Los Angeles, CA.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Ethan Andrew Putterman
Aventura Tutors
+1 786-740-2074
email us here