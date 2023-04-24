Vantage Circle announced as the Platinum Partner for the International Festival of HR by UNLEASH America
Vantage Circle announces to be the platinum partner for UNLEASH America, The International Festival of HR’, to be held on 26th April and 27th April 2023
We are thrilled to be a part of the International Festival of HR by unleash America. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our platform and connect with HR professionals from around the world”
— Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas
LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Tech company proudly announces to be the platinum partner for UNLEASH America, The International Festival of HR’, to be held on 26th April and 27th April 2023 in Las Vegas.
UNLEASH America Conference & Expo in Las Vegas is one of the most influential HR marketplaces in the world. It has been the proving ground for startups, scaleups, breakthrough technologies, and global innovators shaping HR. The International Festival of HR is a platform where the world's HR Leaders come to do business and discover inspirational stories and know-how that change the way organizations think about HR and innovation.
Vantage Circle is a holistic employee engagement and wellness platform designed to help companies create a more engaged and productive workforce. The platform offers a range of features, including employee recognition, rewards and incentives, health and wellness programs, and much more.
Nikhil Norula, the Head of Americas & Global Partnerships of Vantage Circle, will be presenting on 27th April from 12:30 pm to 12:50pm, discussing the “Program Design Fundamentals for Successful Employee Recognition - Introducing the AIRe Framework.”
Having experience of over 15 years across Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Workplace Innovation and Performance Management, Nikhil has a strong grasp in HR tech strategy, new market entry strategies, client success and he has also been a regular speaker at Pan Asian conferences.
Speaking on the partnership, Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas & Global Partnerships, Vantage Circle said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the International Festival of HR by unleash America. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our platform and connect with HR professionals from around the world. We believe that our platform can help companies create a more engaged and productive workforce, and we look forward to sharing our vision with the attendees of this prestigious event."
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.