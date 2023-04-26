InjureFree recognized as a NYSS ChampionSM to Promote Participation in Youth Sports
InjureFree becomes an NYSS ChampionUNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InjureFree is pleased to be recognized by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champion.
As a NYSS Champion, InjureFree has demonstrated their organization’s commitment to support safe, fun, inclusive, developmentally appropriate, and accessible youth sports opportunities InjureFree is recognized along with other NYSS Champions on health.gov as part of a growing network of organizations partnering with HHS to improve the youth sports landscape in America.
“We know children who obtain regular physical activity gain important physical and mental health benefits, which are more important than ever considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Rear Adm. Paul Reed, M.D., deputy assistant secretary for Health at HHS. “I’m thrilled to acknowledge the work of the NYSS Champions who are helping to foster a lifelong love of sports and physical activity for our Nation’s youth.”
"Our insurance policy protects the organization we are today; InjureFree empowers us to be the one we want to be tomorrow." -Youth Sports Executive Director
The NYSS is a federal roadmap with actionable strategies for youth, adults who interact with youth, organizations, communities, and public policymakers to increase participation in youth sports and improve the youth sports experience. The NYSS vision is that one day all youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports. NYSS Champions are recognized for working towards achieving this vision.
About
InjureFree simplifies incident reporting with a mobile, real-time solution. The simple to use drop-down menus allow for fast and easy incident reporting with customized questions help you have data to compare injury rates to make data-driven decisions on the safety of playing surfaces, equipment, and many other things, and compare rates of injuries to national averages and other clubs or schools.
InjureFree is HIPAA and FERPA-compliant, no information is stored on anybody’s device. Researching and comparing injuries help to establish child safety initiatives and risk management for athlete sports.
NYSS Champion is a service mark of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Used with permission. Participation by InjureFree does not imply endorsement by HHS/ODPHP.
About the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
ODPHP plays a vital role in keeping the Nation healthy through Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and other programs, services, and education activities. ODPHP is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about ODPHP visit health.gov or follow @HealthGov on Twitter and @HHSHealthGov on Facebook.
Info@InjureFree.com
InjureFree
866-591-2747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube