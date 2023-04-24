TempStars Selected as Preferred Solution Provider for 123Dentist

TempStars will provide its industry-leading platform and services to 123Dentist and the more than 300 dental practices it owns or operates in Canada.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today it has been designated as the Preferred Solution Provider for 123Dentist, one of the largest dental support organizations (DSO) in Canada.
As such, TempStars will provide its industry-leading platform and services to 123Dentist and the more than 300 dental practices it owns or operates in Canada.
Dr. James Younger, the CEO and Founder of TempStars, noted that the “collaboration allows us to further our mission of revolutionizing the dental staffing process by providing seamless and efficient solutions for both dental practices and professionals.”
He added that while the company is embracing its new status, the relationship “will not impact the exemplary service we provide to our existing customer base in Canada, which represents over 7,000 dental offices.
“We want to assure all our dental office clients that TempStars remains dedicated to providing the same level of service. This means individual practitioners, multi-practice owners and DSOs can rest assured we will continue to provide the exemplary level of service that has come to be expected from TempStars. This dedication has helped TempStars grow to become the largest provider of dental temping and hiring services in North America,” said Dr. Younger, who is also a practicing dentist. “Truth be told, our relationship with 123Dentist will help us improve our overall services as we get an even better understanding of the needs and wants of dental offices.”
The company's dedication to creating an equitable marketplace ensures that all dental practices, regardless of size, receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect from TempStars, according to Dr. Younger.
“TempStars' easy-to-use platform enables dental practices to find qualified professionals quickly and efficiently, while dental hygienists and assistants can effortlessly access temporary and permanent job opportunities,” he said. “By streamlining the hiring process and connecting dental professionals with practices in need, TempStars is transforming the dental staffing landscape.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
About 123Dentist
123Dentist is a leading dental support organization in Canada. It has grown from a single practice in Vancouver, owned by CEO Dr. Amin Shivji and two partners, to more than 250 supported practices and 3,500 team members. 123Dentist was founded on two key principles: putting patients above all else; and that supported dentists and staff are the most important factors in keeping patients happy. 123Dentist’s vision is to be the dental support community all Canadian dentists and dental professionals want to belong to. 123Dentist offers alternative partnership models to meet the needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain ownership of the clinic. This unique model enables supported dentists to focus on providing optimal care to patients, while an experienced team provides a wide range of support services. 123Dentist is a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program for 2022.
