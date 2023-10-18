North America’s Largest, Most Respected Dental Temping and Hiring Service Seeks TempStars Ambassador for Chicago, Boston
The Ambassador will be at the forefront of a revolution in the dental industry, playing a crucial role in expanding our footprint and fostering relationships in the dental community.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, is seeking a “TempStars Ambassador” for Chicago and Boston, two of the more than half-dozen markets that the Canadian technology company expanded to when it entered the United States three years ago.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
The person chosen for the position will represent more than just the TempStars brand, according to Dr. James Younger, the CEO and Founder of TempStars.
“They will be at the forefront of a revolution in the dental industry, playing a crucial role in expanding our footprint and fostering relationships in the dental community,” he said. “Here’s what the Ambassador will get to do:
• Boost TempStars’ presence both online and offline;
• Engage with local dental institutions and events, helping make TempStars a household name;
• Partner with our team to optimize local marketing efforts; and
• Act as our ears on the ground, giving us the scoop on what your community needs.”
The key roles and responsibilities include:
• Outreach to dental offices with Sign-Up Packages.
• Build and nurture relationships with dental schools, communities, study groups, and more.
• Local Promoter: Introduce and promote TempStars within your dental community.
• Community Builder: Engage actively with dental schools, societies, and events.
• Feedback Provider: Relay local insights to help us tailor our offerings.
• Collaborator: Work with us to fine-tune local marketing strategies.
• Backup support to fill temping shifts.
The “ideal candidate” will have some or all of these qualifications:
• Clinical Pro: A practicing dental hygienist with strong clinical skills, staying updated on industry standards, and well-versed with the latest PPE and infection control protocols.
• Networker: You either have or are willing to build relationships within dental schools, study groups, community groups, and associations.
• Social Media Savvy: Active on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, you’re ready to collaborate with our team to boost TempStars’ online presence.
• People Person: Your vibrant personality makes it easy for you to connect with diverse individuals. You’re driven, eager to learn, adaptable, and thrive in dynamic environments.
“If you’re passionate about transforming the dental industry and want to be a part of our journey, join us,” said Dr. Younger. “The role is set to be incredibly exciting, and the applications are already flying in. If you want the chance to become a TempStars ambassador and work with this knowledgeable team, apply today.”
To apply, visit here.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company has continued to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
