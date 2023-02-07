TempStars Hits Benchmark in U.S. Expansion, Serving 500 Dental Offices and Almost 2,000 Dental Assistants and Hygienists
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service.
This is just the beginning. The groundswell of interest has been palpable in recent months in the United States as word-of-mouth spreads about the impact we are having.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, has celebrated a significant benchmark in its expansion into the United States, announcing today that it has contracted with 500 dental offices spread across eight states.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
The company also announced that almost 2,000 dental assistants and hygienists have enrolled in its service in the U.S., creating a vast pool of highly qualified candidates for the dental offices.
“We are very proud of the progress we have made since expanding from Canada to the U.S.,” said Dr. James Younger, TempStars’ CEO and a practicing dentist. “Our success is a reflection of many things, including:
• “Our innovated technology, which creates cost efficiencies for dental offices, while making it financially attractive for dental assistants and hygienists to embrace TempStars;
• “Our hard-working team members, who have worked tirelessly to embrace the needs coming from both sides of the marketplace in the U.S.; and
• “The demand in the U.S. for a service like ours to create a mutually beneficial relationship between the offices and dental professionals.”
Dr. Younger added that the company will continue to grow the business, expanding into several new states in 2023.
“This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Younger. “The groundswell of interest has been palpable in recent months as word-of-mouth spreads about the impact we are having.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
