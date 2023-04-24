Reliance Finishing Named Gentex Outstanding Supplier Second Year Running

Gentex recognizes Reliance Finishing with the 2022 Outstanding Supplier Award
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Powder coating company Reliance Finishing of Grand Rapids, Michigan is proud to announce that they have earned the Gentex Outstanding Supplier Award for the second year in a row.
Gentex Corporation is a technology company that supplies products like automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and dimmable aircraft windows to the automotive and aviation industries. They also supply a range of products to the commercial fire protection industry.
In 2020, Gentex created the Outstanding Supplier award in order to recognize suppliers who go above and beyond, exceeding all expectations and helping Gentex deliver the high quality results for which they are known.
Reliance Finishing has been a Gentex supplier since 1985. It was originally a small company capable of supplying about 2,000 parts per month, but in the last few decades, it has grown significantly, and is now capable of processing up to 100,000 parts per day.
Last year, Reliance Finishing was chosen from a pool of over three hundred companies to receive one of ten 2021 Outstanding Supplier Awards.
This year, Reliance Finishing has once again been recognized “for delivering outstanding performance in quality, cost competitiveness, delivery support, innovation, and dedication to Gentex.” It is one of only nine companies to be presented with the Gentex 2022 Outstanding Supplier Award.
The team at Reliance Finishing is thrilled and honored to accept this award, and looks forward to working with Gentex for many years to come.
###
About Reliance Finishing: A fourth generation family owned and operated company, Reliance Finishing has been providing top tier powder coating services in West Michigan and beyond since 1954. We also offer liquid and plastisol coating services. For more information, contact us today at 616-241-4436 or info@relfn.com.
