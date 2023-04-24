Global Surgical Microscope Market Size to Reach USD 1056.00 Million in 2028 at 7.93% CAGR: By Xcellent Insights

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

The global surgical microscope market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The global market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and region. Key factors such as increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, rapid technological advancements in surgical microscopes, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The global surgical microscope market size is expected to reach USD 1056.00 Million in 2028 and register a rapid CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.

Surgical microscopes are specialized microscopes that are designed to provide high-quality magnified views of the surgical field during complex procedures. These microscopes are used across various healthcare domains such as dentistry, gynecology, urology, neurology, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery to assist surgeons in performing delicate and complex procedures with precision and accuracy.

Surgical microscopes have high-quality optics that help in providing clear and precise visualization of the surgical site, adjustable magnification settings, advanced imaging technologies such as fluorescence or 3D imaging, and motorized controls for easy positioning and compatibility with various accessories including video recording or intraoperative imaging. Over years, there have been rapid advancements in surgical microscopes which are gaining traction across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers to cater to rising number of surgeries across various fields, and growing demand for advanced tools to perform complex and delicate surgical procedures with utmost precision.

Moreover, to meet the increasing demand, manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to come up with novel and upgraded technologies such as high-definition optics, 3D/4D visualization, and integrated imaging systems that will enhance the performance of these microscopes.

ENT Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The ENT segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of ENT disorders, rising number of ENT surgeries, rapid advancements in surgical microscopes, and growing awareness about the benefits of using surgical microscopes for ENT produces among healthcare professionals.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, high adoption of advanced tools, and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals. In addition, availability of supportive reimbursement frameworks for medical treatments, rising number of product launches, and increasing investments in developing advanced surgical microscopes are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical Microscope Market by Company:

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Leica Microsystems

• Olympus

• Topcon Corporation

• Haag-Streit Surgical

• Takagi Seiko

• Zhenjiang Yihua Operation Instrument

• Seiler Medical

• Alltion (Wuzhou)

• Karl Kaps

Surgical Microscope Industry Recent Developments:

• In August 2022, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH announced its collaboration with Bausch and Lomb to launch first ophthalmic solution in the field of digital surgical microscopy and become exclusive commercial channel for all MSI digital ophthalmic microscopy products across the globe.

• In December 2021, Haag-Streit announced its plan to focus on surgical microscopes in ophthalmology going ahead.

The global surgical microscope market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Surgical Microscope Market Segment by Type:

• Neurosurgery

• ENT Surgery

• Spine Surgery

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Surgical Microscope Market Segment by Application:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics and Physician Offices

Surgical Microscope Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

