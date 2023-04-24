ARAB WORLD TOUR: UNIVERSAE ANALYSIS AROUND THE WORKS OF ART OF BRANCUSI PRESENTED IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Pierre Rayer à Dubai Universae Analysis Brancusi at EAU Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Pierre Rayer à Dubai

BRANCUSI PRESENTED IN THE UAE UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION, CULTURE AND SCIENCE AND THE FRENCH NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR UNESCO

DUBAî, DUBAI, UNITES ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARAB WORLD TOUR: "UNIVERSAE ANALYSIS" AROUND THE WORKS OF ART OF CONSTANTIN BRANCUSI PRESENTED IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION, CULTURE AND SCIENCE AND THE FRENCH NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR UNESCO

On April 25, 2023, the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer will present "Universae Analysis" during a conference organized at the Alliance Française.

Universae Analysis is a methodology for analyzing and interpreting works of art to demonstrate the common origin of all cultures of humanity and thus raise awareness of the importance of the right to happiness, particularly through access to art and culture.

This conference will be presented to young students in the morning, then at 7:30 pm, in the presence of actors from the world of art and culture.

"Universae Analysis" will be illustrated by the works of art of the sculptor Constantin Brancusi and, in particular, around the work "Le Baiser de 1905", the world's first work of modern art.

At the end of this conference, Mr. Hussain Al Jaziri, President of the Alliance Française de Dubaï and Honorary President of the CCI France-UAE, will be awarded the Gold Medal of the Etoile Civique, an institution crowned by the Académie Française. This decoration will be given to him to honor his constant and remarkable commitment for decades to the service of the French community in the UAE and his contribution to strengthening ties between France and the UAE.

