dWELLing Gets in the Spirit for Teacher Appreciation

RINGGOLD, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- dWELLing Home Décor & Apparel, located in Ringgold, GA, is giving back to the community this Spring. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, dWELLing will donate a share of the proceeds collected from April 23 thru May 12 to Oakwood Christian Academy.
A faith-based home décor, gift, and apparel boutique, dWELLing is a small business with a big heart for the community. Investing in education is one way the owners, AJaye Mashburn and Lindsey McClure, feel they can contribute.
“We love Ringgold and North Georgia, and as parents, Lindsey and I understand the incredible impact educators have on our children,” Mashburn explained. “When we came up with the idea for ‘Spirit Nights,’ our goal was to remind the community that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up, provide a place where teachers can create their own wish lists, and then to give a portion of the proceeds to the school to help meet their needs.”
According to Vicki Garner, the Principal for Oakwood Christian Academy’s Preschool, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade, “Oakwood Christian Academy is a school that ‘unites a passion for Christ with excellence in academics.’ We are grateful and thankful for opportunities like the ones given to us by businesses like dWELLing Home Décor & Apparel that step up to fill in the gap to help support our mission.”
For anyone interested in making a qualifying purchase, simply use the code OCASPIRIT at checkout when shopping online at dwellinghomedecor.com. There’s already a “Teacher Appreciation'' tab on the site to help generate ideas of what types of items teachers are requesting.
Planning to shop at the downtown Ringgold, GA location? Simply tell the cashier upon checkout that your purchase is for OCA Spirit Week, and your purchase will count towards the donation.
Even if you don’t have kids in school or your children attend a different school, this is a great opportunity to benefit one of the learning centers in the local community, so consider stopping by dWELLing or shopping online when looking for a Teacher Appreciation gifts this year.
Educators who want to create a Wish List can simply log on to dwellinghomedecor.com, log in or create an account, and click the pink button to add products they like to their Wishlist. Teachers can then view their entire list in the “My Wish List” section on the right side of the page. The final step: share the wish list or let others know the wish list available on the dWELLing website.
Need ideas? Check out the Teacher Appreciation tab on the website for items such as journals, encouragement cards, devotionals, coffee mugs, travel tumblers, and more, or watch this short video: https://youtube.com/shorts/M7wPZP-o03E
