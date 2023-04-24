Nationwide Bat Removal Company Get Bats Out Opens New Attic Restoration Division

Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup can deal with any size commercial or residential attic restoration project
Get Bats Out, a nationwide bat removal company has just opened a new attic restoration division - Attic Cleanup.
UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Bats Out, a nationwide bat removal company has announced the opening of their new attic restoration division - a sister company named “Attic Cleanup.” This division will provide residential and commercial attic clean-up and attic restoration services for clients across the US.
Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup technicians already have over 25 years of experience in this work since, in addition to bat removal and exclusion, they already offer guano clean-up and histoplasmosis remediation services to existing residential and commercial bat removal customers.
Carrying out attic cleaning and restoration can pose health risks, such as exposure to hazardous substances, dust, molds, fungal spores, and disease from animal feces. Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup specialists have dealt with these challenges for many years through extensive bat removal jobs and have developed safe methods for treating contaminated materials. The Attic Cleanup technicians are trained in specialized equipment and high-grade PPE to protect themselves and remove hazardous substances properly. The division also includes specialized disinfection and air quality teams to ensure attics are entirely safe at the end of the work.
The attic restoration services that Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup will provide include: bat infestation cleanup, bat guano clean-up, raccoon feces clean-up, bird damage restoration, rodent infestation clean-up, flood and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, air scrubbing, air quality testing, and homeowners insurance assistance.
Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup is not a lead generation company. Therefore, they will not sell your contact information to anyone else. Get Bats Out Attic Cleanup is a local company with technicians in 43 states who service their neighbors where they live. The technicians cover large areas in their individual locations. Therefore, Attic Cleanup can service all of the US and parts of Canada. Clients who hire Attic Cleanup will be contacted by their local Attic Cleanup-trained technician. Homeowners or commercial property managers requiring help with attic cleanup can speak to the Get Bats Out customer service department to contact their nearest Attic Cleanup specialist.
