Erika Thomas joins Get Bats Out as New Customer Service Manager
Get Bats Out hires Erika Thomas as their new customer service manager for the nationwide bat removal company.UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide bat removal company, Get Bats Out is happy to welcome Erika Thomas as their new customer service manager.
As customer service manager, Erika is responsible for ensuring that customers receive excellent bat removal services. She will work with her team to answer all customer questions and resolve any issues with commercial and residential bat removal projects. In addition, she will manage the customer service team, providing training and adjusting their processes when needed to ensure that the support Get Bats Out clients receive is of the highest standard.
For the last ten years, Erika has been a co-owner of a cleaning business with her husband, doing both commercial and residential cleaning. She also has over six years of experience working in retail in several roles. Erika says: “The work I have done in retail has brought me face-to-face with customers, finding out what they need and helping them find a solution. In addition to the retail experience, I was also the primary communicator with my clients in my cleaning business, and that helped me to be able to cater to the needs of the individuals and businesses we serviced.”
Erika enjoys providing customers with a great experience while dealing with complex problems. She says: “I love people and appreciate having the opportunity to help them when they are in need. Being able to listen to our customers and then confidently being able to assure them that we have the solution to their problem is very satisfying.”
The team at Get Bats Out is confident that Erika will be a valuable addition to help them continue providing excellent bat removal services to all their clients.
