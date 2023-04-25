OLOID Showcases Passwordless Authenticator for Frontline Workers & Shared Devices at RSA Conference 2023

OLOID will showcase its Passwordless Authenticator at the upcoming RSA Conference that will take place in San Francisco from April 24 to April 27, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID Inc. , a provider of physical identity and access technology , will showcase its Passwordless Authenticator product at the RSA Conference, one of the world's leading cybersecurity events, in San Francisco from April 24 to April 27, 2023.While the cybersecurity industry has made significant advances in providing passwordless technologies for cognitive workers, the login experience for frontline workers continues to be far from frictionless. This friction may result for some from the lack of a data-enabled smartphone or language barriers. For others, it may simply be the inability to remember usernames and passwords, especially when combined with sophisticated password policies. As a result, many frontline workers struggle with accessing workplace applications and resources provided by their employers. OLOID's Passwordless Authenticator product eliminates the need for traditional approaches of using usernames and passwords as login credentials. It does not require mobile phone-based one-time passwords (OTP), authenticator app-based secure codes or any special hardware. Instead, the Passwordless Authenticator leverages physical identity factors such as facial authentication and existing RFID access cards for unique identification and verification of the user before granting them access. These authentication methods do not require any device-specific authentication or a high degree of technical proficiency from the user, making it suitable for shared devices and frontline workers.The Passwordless Authenticator eliminates password-related issues such as forgotten usernames or passwords, user experience challenges due to complex password policies, language diversity, inability to type or use fingerprints due to gloved hands, and workplace safety protocols. This has the additional benefit of reducing the volume of password reset and other related IT tickets, significantly reducing IT support hours and costs, which can amount to millions of dollars for a large organization.OLOID’s passwordless product also helps mitigate threats arising from phishing, credential stuffing, man-in-the-middle (MITM), and replay attacks, commonly associated with username-password-based authentication. With the liveness detection feature which does not require any special hardware, Passwordless Authenticator is impervious to presentation attacks such as positioning a picture or playing a video in front of the camera in order to gain unauthorized access."We're excited to showcase our Passwordless Authenticator and share our vision for a passwordless future at the RSA Conference," said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-Founder & CTO of OLOID. “The login process for frontline workers can be cumbersome as existing login technology was not designed for shared devices and the constraints presented by deskless work environments. With the Passwordless Authenticator, frontline workers can authenticate themselves quickly and easily, without the need to remember complex passwords.”OLOID has successfully deployed Passwordless Authenticator for several employers of hourly workforce, including a recent deployment for a large North- America-based manufacturer that employs a sizable population of non-English speaking workers. These workers had been facing constant difficulties following login instructions and remembering their usernames and passwords. OLOID's passwordless solution allowed the workers to seamlessly log in to their workplace applications on shared computers and kiosk tablets. The workers were given the option to ‘log in with face’ on the login page, along with the option to use their traditional username and password login. A majority of the workers opted for the 'log in with face' authentication due to the ease of use and freedom from remembering complex passwords and instructions. As a result, the enterprise has experienced wide-ranging benefits, including improved adoption of worker-facing applications, reduced number of password-related IT-support tickets, and increased employee satisfaction.At the RSA Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the Passwordless Authenticator product in action and learn more about its capabilities and benefits at the OLOID booth #5377.About OLOID:OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. OLOID's objective is to establish a unified identity framework that connects and manages workplace identity and access by integrating with HR, IT, and various systems of records, thus enabling a unified digital identity across the organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by renowned investors like Dell Technology Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Ventures and WestWave Capital.

