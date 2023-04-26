Aloha Chooses Changelly as an Exchange Partner for Aloha Wallet
Aloha has partnered with Changelly to integrate a Swap service into Aloha Wallet, enabling users to instantly exchange popular cryptocurrencies within AlohaLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Swap service feature is now live in the Aloha Crypto Wallet, powered by instant cryptocurrency exchange Changelly. With this integration, Aloha users have the ability to swap between a variety of cryptocurrencies instantly from the Aloha Browser app.
Best known for its privacy and security, the Aloha Browser has been developing its ecosystem with Web3 capabilities, as seen with its support for Web3 domains and the included Aloha Wallet, a fully featured cryptocurrency wallet built into the browser.
Entering into its 9th year of operation, Changelly proved to be the ideal partner for the integration, leveraging its powerful exchange API to bring support for the instant cross-chain exchange and swapping of over 500 cryptocurrencies.
The addition of the Swap service will further enhance and round off the feature set of the Aloha Wallet, which currently supports an on ramp, buying crypto, as well as full NFT support and verification.
The use of the Changelly API will ensure the experience is seamless for Aloha users: When accessing the Aloha Wallet, users simply need to select the swap option, choose the cryptocurrency pair to be swapped, and confirm the swap.
About Aloha Browser
The Aloha brand is well known worldwide as a popular private and secure Web3 browser - Aloha Browser (featuring an integrated Aloha Crypto Wallet).
The intuitive and excellent design, combined with security and trust from users, make the Aloha Browser an indispensable tool in everyday life.
Aloha Browser includes free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, enhanced privacy features like fingerprint-locked tabs, powerful download manager, and a media player with native VR video support.
Aloha Crypto Wallet is a convenient and intuitive cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to buy, exchange, receive and send cryptocurrencies directly from the Aloha Browser app. Off ramp and selling features are coming soon. Aloha wallet supports EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible cryptocurrencies which includes Polygon and Ethereum, among others, while providing popular features such as advanced transaction history, token and NFT verification, and more.
Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with hundreds of millions of users around the world.
Aloha website: https://alohabrowser.com
About Changelly
Changelly provides an ecosystem of products and services that enables customers to have a one-stop-shop experience when engaging with crypto, including instant exchanges, decentralized finance swaps, affiliate tools and more. Operating since 2015, Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 500+ cryptocurrencies that can be effortlessly exchanged or purchased within 10 minutes on a desktop and via the Changelly mobile app.
Changelly website: https://changelly.com/
Changelly Mobile APP: https://changelly.page.link/aloha
Changelly Twitter: https://twitter.com/Changelly_team
Changelly Telegram: https://t.me/changelly
Bruce Kurtz
Aloha Browser
media@alohabrowser.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube