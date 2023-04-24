pCloudy Announces Support for Zebra Devices to Facilitate a Comprehensive App Testing Experience over Cloud

pCloudy has announced support for Zebra devices on its device farm, expanding its capabilities to offer users a comprehensive testing experience.
We're expanding our device farm with support for Zebra devices to facilitate comprehensive testing. This milestone is committed to pCloudy's users for the best testing experience on any device.”
— Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, a leading cloud-based testing platform, has announced support for Zebra devices running on Android Operating System on its device farm. With this new enhancement, pCloudy has expanded its capabilities to offer users a wide range of devices to test their mobile and web applications on, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive testing experience across Android, iOS and Zebra devices.
"At pCloudy, our goal is to provide our users with the widest, most comprehensive and seamless application testing experience possible," said Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder of pCloudy. "With the Introduction of support for Zebra devices in our device farm, we're taking another step towards achieving that goal. These devices are widely used in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics, where applications need to be rugged and durable. By including android based Zebra devices in our device farm, we're making it easier for testers and developers to ensure that their applications are optimized for use in these industries."
This expansion of pCloudy's device farm is a significant milestone for the company. Zebra devices are known for their ruggedness and durability, making them ideal for testing applications that are designed for use in challenging environments. This new addition to pCloudy's device farm means that users can now test their applications on a wider range of real devices, ensuring that they are fully optimized for use on Zebra devices.
Besides Zebra devices, pCloudy provides access to numerous android based OEM’s and Apple iOS devices for its users.
The addition of Zebra devices to pCloudy's device farm is just one example of the company's ongoing commitment to providing users with the best possible testing experience. With a wide range of real devices and comprehensive testing capabilities, pCloudy is the ideal choice for anyone looking to ensure that their mobile and web applications are fully optimized and ready for use on any device.
About pCloudy:
pCloudy is a cloud based testing platform that offers a diverse range of over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for testing mobile and web applications. Core capabilities of pCloudy include Continuous Testing, DevOps, Advanced Automation, AI-based Visual testing, Robotic Process Automation, Real-time Test Analytics, and much more. With integrations covering popular automation testing frameworks and tools, and round-the-clock premium support from product specialists, pCloudy is trusted by 300K+ registered users, including small and medium businesses to large enterprises.
Avinash Tiwari
pCloudy, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
info@pcloudy.com
Visit us on social media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
pCloudy Announces Support for Zebra Devices to Facilitate a Comprehensive App Testing Experience over Cloud
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Avinash Tiwari
pCloudy, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
info@pcloudy.com