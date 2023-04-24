Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Anticipated to Reach USD 89.6 billion at a 14.20% CAGR by 2030
Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market
Direct Carrier Billing Market is driven by a rapidly evolving software industry with a healthy CAGR of 14.20% by 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the "Direct Carrier Billing Market" is expected to register a CAGR of 14.20% and hold a value of over USD 89.6 billion by 2030.
Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) is a payment method that allows consumers to make purchases by charging the cost of the purchase directly to their mobile phone bill.
DCB is typically offered by mobile network operators (MNOs) who act as intermediaries between merchants and consumers, facilitating the payment process and taking a percentage of the transaction as a fee. DCB is often used for digital content purchases such as mobile apps, games, and music downloads, but it can also be used for physical goods and services.
Get Free Sample PDF File:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6169
The COVID-19 pandemic had significant impacts on the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) market. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments, including DCB, as consumers have become more accustomed to using their mobile devices for online shopping and payments.
On the other hand, the pandemic has also had some negative impacts on the DCB market. Economic uncertainty and job losses have reduced disposable incomes, which may have reduced spending on non-essential items.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• AT&T
• txtNation Limited
• Bango
• Telenor
• Boku Inc.
• Swisscom
• Singapore Telecommunications Limited
• NTH AG
• Infomedia
• Digital Turbine, Inc.
Browse Full Report Details:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/direct-carrier-billing-market-6169
Market Segmentation
The Direct Carrier Billing Market has been segmented into type, application and end-user.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into Limited DCB, Pure DCB and MSISDN Forwarding.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into web payments, app stores and digital content.
Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into gaming industry, video content and movies.
Buy this Premium Report Now:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6169
Regional Analysis
The largest region for the Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) market is Asia-Pacific. This region includes countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia, among others.
The Asia-Pacific region has a high level of mobile phone penetration, with a large number of consumers using their mobile devices for a variety of activities, including shopping, entertainment, and communication. This has led to a significant increase in demand for DCB services in the region.
The DCB market in Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of smart phones.
Related Articles:
Retail Analytics Market
Business Process Management Market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube