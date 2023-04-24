Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Competitive disruptors have been rearranging the healthcare business for years by focusing on patients as their true customers: not the hospital, not the payers, not the physicians.
Today, patients are informed consumers with a fast-growing array of options to avoid rigid, confusing and frustrating experiences in favor of disruptors who are making healthcare services more accessible, transparent and easy. Focusing on patients as the number one customer is imperative to produce near-term, strategic results and sustainable long-term growth.
On May 10 at 11:00 am Central Time, senior executive healthcare leaders will describe how they stopped paying lip-service to prioritizing the patient and made big changes in how care is delivered with new technologies, full provider engagement, streamlined processes and greater transparency.
Panelists include:
- Devon Hyde, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President of Operations, Trinity Health - Oakland
- Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
This webinar cracks the code on how to
- Gain buy-in from physicians and other stakeholders to focus on patients as your singular focus customer
- Objectively discover and clear barriers with relevant data tools and assessment process
- Develop the skills and resources your team needs for a successful, rapid-fire response to competitive threats and mission drift
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide. As part of their mission to help organizations hardwire a data-driven, collaborative culture of strategic growth, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to partner with experienced leaders from dozens of health systems and healthcare organizations across the nation. Through Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of topics.
2023 LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership webinars feature senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers and even competitors.
REGISTRATION OPEN
April 25, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
August 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation Strategy
Revolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New Patients
September 13, 2023 The Power of Data to Drive Strategic Growth
Finding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right Decisions
December 6, 2023 - That's a Wrap!
2023 Strategic Growth Solutions that Worked
Replay Available to Download
March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers 20-to-30 minute podcasts featuring experienced leaders engaged in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations.
Recent 2023 Podcasts
Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
The Power of Leadership Influence: 30-Seconds to Change a Career Trajectory
See the 2022 Leadership Lens Podcast Library
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
- Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois Division
- Charles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
- Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- Darcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- The late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
- Michael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential Leadership
- Kim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Devon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Chris Klay, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Karen Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical Group
- Brittany Lawson, Vice President of Operations, HCA
- Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
- William Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital Group
- Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.Medicine
- David Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG Advisors
- Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph Oakland
- L. Carol Scott PhD, TEDx Speaker, International Best-Selling Author, Coach, Trainer, and Keynoter.
- Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
- Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952
email us here