Berlin Barracks/ Trespassing

NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3002477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 at 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Knolls Road, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Ken Cutcliffe
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of three individuals unlawfully entering a shed on a property in Warren, VT. Upon the arrival of Troopers, the individuals were gone. It did not appear that anything was stolen; however, VSP-Berlin is seeking the three individuals for the violation of trespassing. Photos of the three individuals and their vehicle are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at VSP-Berlin.
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191