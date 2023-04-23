Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Trespassing

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3002477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 at 1350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Knolls Road, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Ken Cutcliffe

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of three individuals unlawfully entering a shed on a property in Warren, VT. Upon the arrival of Troopers, the individuals were gone. It did not appear that anything was stolen; however, VSP-Berlin is seeking the three individuals for the violation of trespassing. Photos of the three individuals and their vehicle are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at VSP-Berlin.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

