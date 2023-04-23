One lane of Wailuku Bridge on Hawaii Island closed until further notice

Main, News Posted on Apr 22, 2023 in Highways News

Traffic will be contra-flowed in Hilo bound direction

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of a lane closure on Wailuku Bridge, also known as ‘Singing Bridge’ located on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in Hilo between Wai‘ānuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street. During the current emergency work, crews have found additional bridge element degradation that requires the immediate closure of the makai lane for repairs.

The bridge is currently under emergency work that requires single-lane alternating traffic since April 20. The bridge will be posted for 25-ton loading, with a maximum single-axel weight limit of 5 tons. This will allow passenger vehicles, emergency vehicles, and busses to utilize the bridge under alternating single-lane traffic, with a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour.

Tractor-trailers will be detoured through the county’s Hau and Wainaku Streets. HDOT is coordinating with the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works to ensure the detour route is accessible.

The weight limit, speed limit reduction, and detour route will remain in place until the emergency repairs are completed. The work was initially to be completed by May 5, 2023, but with the new findings, the estimated finish time is now late May.

HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019 and November 2020. These interim repairs address the safety and reliability of the structure until the full bridge rehabilitation project, which is planned for the fall of 2026 is completed.

