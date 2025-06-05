Emergency utility repairs to deenergize lights in Wilson Tunnel, beginning Wednesday, June 4

Main, News Posted on Jun 4, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oʻahu the afternoon of Wednesday, June 4.

After the discovery of two damaged overhead transmission circuits in the Koʻolau mountains, Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) will be deenergizing both circuits to make repairs over the next two weeks. Due to the nature of the work, power to Wilson Tunnel will be turned off and the lights in the tunnel will remain dark for the duration of the work.

HDOT advises motorists to turn on their lights and proceed with caution when approaching and driving through Wilson Tunnel. We apologize for any inconvenience.



