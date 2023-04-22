Update No. 8: Police to adjust operational posture as search continues for Morrisville shooting suspect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police to adjust operational posture as search continues for Morrisville shooting suspect

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Saturday, April 22, 2023) — As attempts continue to locate Morrisville shooting suspect Henry Lovell, law-enforcement agencies will begin to bring their operational posture in line with a longer-term investigative and search effort.

Throughout the day Saturday, police continued to focus on pursuing possible leads for where Lovell might have gone following Thursday night’s shooting of a Morristown police officer. Law enforcement performed proactive searches in several areas. Investigators also responded to various tips from the public, although the pace of tips has slowed as many community members have begun to return to their normal daily routines.

The search effort Saturday remained concentrated on Morrisville but expanded to include wider areas of Morristown and nearby locations given the length of time since the last confirmed sighting of Lovell at about 9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Morrisville. This late Thursday location remains the last known sighting of Lovell. Among the possible scenarios that the police are considering is that Lovell might be in hiding somewhere in the Morristown area, or that he might be deceased.

A heavy police presence will remain in Morrisville into Saturday night. Starting Sunday morning, if Lovell remains at large, the public should expect to see fewer members of law enforcement in the community, although the authorities will continue to have an active presence. Detectives will continue pursuing leads along with any additional tips from the public and directing police resources in response to the information their work generates.

Investigators continue to encourage the public to take an appropriate level of caution as they go about their normal activities. Anyone with information on Lovell’s possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211. Anonymous tips also may be submitted on VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

If you see someone who fits Lovell’s description, please immediately call 911.

The Vermont State Police will be available at the Morristown Police Department on Saturday evening and on Sunday for on-camera or in-person interviews with members of the media. Reporters interested in arranging an interview should email Adam Silverman, VSP’s public information officer, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

***Update No. 7, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023***

The search for suspect Henry Lovell continued overnight, focused primarily in and around Morrisville. He was not located during these efforts, which will remain active and ongoing throughout the day.

Police ask the public to use appropriate caution if they are in the area. Investigators encourage people to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious people or anything out of the ordinary to the police or by calling 911.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 6, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023***

The Vermont State Police has obtained an arrest warrant for Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville in connection with the Thursday night shooting and related incidents in town.

Late Friday, April 21, 2023, a Vermont Superior Court judge signed a warrant for Lovell on the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kidnapping.

First-degree aggravated domestic assault.

First-degree unlawful restraint (two counts).

Criminal threatening.

Violation of conditions of release.

The warrant orders Lovell jailed without bail upon his arrest. As of 12:20 a.m. Saturday, he remains at large.

VSP also is identifying the Morristown police officer involved in this incident as Brian Tomlinson. He has been an officer with the department since February 2021. Tomlinson was struck by pellets fired from Lovell’s shotgun but did not sustain any penetrative injuries. He was treated for minor injuries and has been released from care. Per standard protocol following a police-involved shooting, Tomlinson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation. At this time, it is unknown whether Lovell was struck by any of the rounds fired by Tomlinson after the officer came under fire. A photo of Tomlinson is attached to this release.

Search and investigative efforts are planned to continue through the night. Members of the public should expect a continued substantial law-enforcement presence in and around Morrisville. Police have followed up on dozens of tips and other leads throughout the day both in town and surrounding communities, and will continue to do so during the weekend.

The authorities also request that anyone in Morrisville, especially people in downtown west of Pleasant Street, who might have video showing the area after 8:45 p.m. Thursday contact local police.

The Vermont State Police has worked closely throughout the response to this incident with the Morristown, Stowe and Hardwick police departments; the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office.

VSP will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.

***Update No. 5, 4:40 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

Police are continuing to search late Friday afternoon for shooting suspect Henry Lovell. The search effort involves numerous local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies and remains concentrated on the Morrisville area.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, especially west of town, or on recreational trails near Cady’s Falls throughout the day Friday to call the police if they saw anyone suspicious or matching the description of Lovell.

The police have accounted for all firearms Lovell might have had access to, but the authorities are continuing to treat the subject as potentially armed and dangerous given the nature of the events that occurred Thursday night and Lovell’s history with law enforcement. He currently has pending charges in unrelated cases including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, lewd and lascivious conduct, resisting arrest, violation of conditions of release, simple assault and unlawful mischief.

Investigators will hold a media availability at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Morristown Police Department to answer any questions they can regarding this ongoing situation.

***Update No. 4, 1:25 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

The search for shooting suspect Henry Lovell is ongoing as of early afternoon Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including a helicopter, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the operation, which also includes members of the Vermont State Police, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. Significant police activity continues in Morrisville, roads are closed, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Evidence at the scene indicates that Lovell used a shotgun during his exchange of gunfire Thursday night with a Morristown police officer. Afterward, surveillance footage from the nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars post shows that Lovell entered the building carrying the shotgun, at which point a patron wrestled the weapon away, and Lovell fled the building on foot. He has not been seen since this encounter, which occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe that Lovell is still armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the state police, Morristown police, or 911.

***Update No. 3, 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

The investigation is continuing Friday morning into the shooting incident that occurred Thursday night in Morrisville after the Morristown Police Department responded to a reported kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Henry Lovell, a family member and another individual.

A Morristown officer who responded to the disturbance at the apartment near the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets was met with gunfire upon his arrival on scene. The officer recognized Lovell from previous interactions and returned fire. During the exchange, the Morristown officer sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released at Copley Hospital.

Per standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is the lead agency in investigating this officer-involved shooting. The response includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Crime Scene Search Team. This investigation is in its earliest stages. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews and a determination on the justification for the police use of force. Per protocol, the Vermont State Police will release the name of the officer involved 24 hours following the shooting.

Other aspects of this case remain under investigation by the Morristown Police Department and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, the search for Lovell is continuing. As of 7:30 a.m., he remained at large. Schools in the area have been closed for the day. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to use caution and immediately report any suspicious activity or possible sightings of the suspect to the police. VSP reiterates that Lovell is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees someone fitting his description should immediately call 911. Police ask any members of the public who might have surveillance cameras in the area to contact the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211.

A photograph of Lovell in the outfit he was last seen wearing is attached to this release.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 2, 5:20 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

Police from multiple agencies have searched locations throughout Morrisville, but Henry Lovell remains at large as of 5:15 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe he is armed with a firearm, and members of the public should consider him to be dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lovell’s possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211. Anyone who sees a person fitting Lovell’s description should immediately call 911.

A heavy police presence is continuing in Morrisville while the search for Lovell is underway, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

***Update No. 1, 12:20 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

As of early Friday morning, April 21, 2023, suspect Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Lovell does not have access to a vehicle and is still believed to be in the general area. Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead immediately call 911.

The incident began with a report of a domestic disturbance at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near the intersection of Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street. Initial reports indicate the responding officer from the Morristown Police Department was met with gunfire and returned fire. The suspect then fled on foot.

Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap.

Members of the public should expect a considerable law-enforcement presence in Morrisville and are advised to avoid the area. Residents in the vicinity of Upper Main and Pleasant streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to the police.

***Initial news release, 11 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation centered around Upper Main and Pleasant streets in Morrisville, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 8:45 p.m. Police are not aware of any significant injuries at this time.

A suspect in this incident is currently at large. He is identified as Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville. A photo of him is attached to this release. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call 911.

Police agencies involved in this response include the Vermont State Police, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -