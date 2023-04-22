Submit Release
Food Blogger Amy Roskelley Launches Highly Requested eBook- The 1500 Calorie, 30-Day Meal Plan

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Roskelley, nutrition educator, business owner, online content creator, and the mind behind Health Beet, a popular and informative healthy food blog, is excited and pleased to announce the launch of her new eBook – 1500 Calorie, 30 Day Meal Plan. This eBook is specifically designed for women who want to shed weight and improve their health and well-being with delicious, simple-to-make meals.

Cross weight loss off your bucket list with this meal plan. You can finally lose weight today with these simple meals.

The eBook holds the secrets to losing—and keeping off—extra pounds. The easy meal ideas in this book show that it is possible to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.

You'll get 30 recipes for breakfast, 30 for lunch, 30 high protein snacks, and 30 quick and easy dinner ideas.

And the feedback is already rolling in.   One customer, Amanda said, "Your 1500 calorie meal plan, and your blogs have helped me finally see results. It's helped me create new habits and actually enjoy the journey. I've lost 4 pounds in 4 weeks, but I'm excited to keep going."

The 1500-calorie meal plan eBook is now available for purchase at a very affordable price. It even comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so there is nothing to lose! If you think the timing was wrong or you are not ready to commit, simply send an email for a full refund.

"There is no need to spend another year waiting to live your best life," adds Amy Roskelley. "Cross weight loss off your bucket list once and for all! With this eBook, you can finally lose weight and do it while eating delicious food."

