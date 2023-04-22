Submit Release
Manga Productions Signs Partnership Agreement with Tsubasa Co.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2023) - Saudi company Manga Productions has announced a partnership with Tsubasa Co. The partnership includes production collaboration and distribution of "Captain Tsubasa" and various other projects. World-renowned Mangaka and creator of "Captain Tsubasa," Mr. Yoichi Takahashi attended the signing ceremony.

Manga Productions CEO, Dr. Essam Bukhary, stated: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tsubasa Co. on 'Captain Tsubasa.' This partnership expands our portfolio at Manga Productions and results from continuous and diligent work partnering with the creative content industry giants in Japan and the world. Furthermore, this partnership will ensure our vision of inspiring the heroes of tomorrow with various projects in different fields."

CEO of Tsubasa Co., Mr. Yoshiro Iwamoto, commented: "I'm delighted to see the ever-growing popularity of 'Captain Tsubasa' internationally and especially in Saudi Arabia and MENA region throughout different generations. We look forward to our partnership with Manga Productions, the regional pioneers in the creative content industry, and building future successes through Captain Tsubasa and business opportunities."

Created by artist Yoichi Takahashi in 1981, Captain Tsubasa was first released as a Japanese manga series and then transitioned into an anime series that aired between 1983-1986. The series has since been dubbed into multiple languages and sold over 82 million copies worldwide. Captain Tsubasa became one of the world's most popular anime and manga series and inspired several real-life players to become professionals.

About Manga Productions

Manga Productions, based in Saudi Arabia, is a leading creative content company. They specialize in producing animations, video games, and comics, and distribute their content globally to expand their reach beyond the Middle East. Manga Productions has a focus on innovation and talent development and has previously partnered with international companies in animation, video games, licensing, and distribution. To get the latest updates on Manga's products, follow them on their social media pages:

