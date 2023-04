Deadline Approaching to Submit an Application for this Year’s Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace

Demonstrating Best Practices in Workforce Mental Health and Wellbeing

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Applications for the second annual Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace will close at the end of May 2023. Organizations wishing to be considered for recognition are encouraged to apply soon.The Mattingly Workplace Award recognizes and celebrates organizations with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and wellbeing of their workers.The Award is supported by the Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker HealthCenter in Mental Health based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Find out more about the POE Center here. The online application for the Mattingly Workplace Award can be found at The Luv u Project website with submissions due May 31, 2023. All applications are reviewed by an independent group of subject matter experts and applicants receive feedback from reviewers on their applications. There is no fee to apply.Employers with a culture that supports mental health and psychological wellbeing are encouraged to apply for the Mattingly Workplace Award. If selected as a winner, these employers can serve as role models for other organizations looking to create a psychologically health workplace that helps attract and retain top talent.Criteria for winning the Mattingly Workplace Award include the following eight best practices:1. Healthy organizational culture2. Robust mental health benefits3. Availability of mental health resources4. Supportive workplace policies and practices5. Healthy work environment6. Leadership support7) Documentation of outcomes8) Innovative practicesBy showcasing exemplary efforts, the Mattingly Workplace Award inspires other organizations to adopt and implement best and promising practices for workforce mental health and wellbeing.The presentation of the 2023 Award(s) will take place in November 2023.Read more about last year’s award winners at www.theluvuproject.org