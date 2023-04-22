Hispanic 100 Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Emilio Rivera Celebrity Golf Classic

Supporting the Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program & Emilio Rivera "Forward Always" Scholarship Fund
It is my honor to be able to serve my community by providing support and access to underprivileged students, allowing them to achieve their dreams through responsibility, hard-work, and determination”
— Emilio Rivera
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hispanic 100 Foundation has once again partnered with legendary actor Emilio Rivera to host the 3rd Annual Emilio Rivera Celebrity Golf Classic. Proceeds from this annual event support the Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program and the Emilio Rivera “Forward Always” Scholarship Fund, both benefitting first-generation Hispanic college students through mentorship, education, and scholarship opportunities.
As honorary event host, thespian and philanthropist Emilio Rivera is committed to creating a platform for students within this demographic to have access to copious opportunities and resources that will allow them to reach their full potential. “It is my honor to be able to serve my community by providing support and access to underprivileged students, allowing them to achieve their dreams through responsibility, hard-work, and determination.”
Since its inaugural year, the Emilio Rivera Celebrity Golf Classic has drawn a large consortium of notable celebrity guests such as George Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya, Jacob Vargas, and Danny Pino, with the primary intention of supporting the students within our mentor program, many of which are from disadvantaged communities.
As founder of the Mentor Program, Hispanic 100 Foundation Chairman Mario Rodriguez understands the importance of merging community and celebrity together to foster change and elevate support for this generation’s youth. “We are extremely grateful to Emilio Rivera for his partnership and commitment to supporting our program. It is because of his dedication that we have been able to expand our programs within the community and increase the number of scholarships given to deserving students.”
The Hispanic 100 Foundation is committed to providing an environment where the next generation of emerging leaders can learn important life skills for long-term and sustainable success through mentorship, guidance, and strategic training. With help, we can continue to provide this opportunity for many generations to come!
This year’s event will be held on Monday, May 8th at Woodland Hills Country Club in Los Angeles County. Sponsorship and team opportunities are available. To learn more about this year’s event and how you can support the Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program and the Emilio Rivera “Forward Always” Scholarship Fund, please contact Executive Director Michelle Rose or visit us online at www.H100Foundation.org.
Contact
Michelle Rose
Hispanic 100 Foundation
+1 949-310-1801
email us here