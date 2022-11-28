LATINA TALK ... Inspiring the Next Generation
A FORUM SPOTLIGHTING THREE FORMER UNITED STATES TREASURERS IS SET FOR DECEMBER 8 AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE
A FORUM SPOTLIGHTING THREE FORMER UNITED STATES TREASURERS IS SET FOR DECEMBER 8 AT SANTIAGO CANYON COLLEGE
The forum is open to the public and all are invited to attend. RSVP is required.
The Hispanic 100 Policy Committee and Santiago Canyon College (SCC) will host the first-ever Latina Talk … Inspiring the Next Generation, a forum featuring a historic conversation with three true American success stories including former United States Treasurers Rosario Marin, Jovita Carranza, and Anna Escobedo Cabral.
Scheduled for Thursday, December 8, at Santiago Canyon College’s gymnasium, 8045 E. Chapman Ave., in Orange, California, the evening ‘s conversation will serve as a reflection and inspiration as these Latina trailblazers invite the community to share in their personal journey of adversity, perseverance, and success. The program is free of charge and open to the public. It will begin with a hosted reception at 5:00 p.m., followed by the main stage event at 6:00pm.
“It is an absolute honor to host this event as we highlight the contributions of these accomplished and self-made Latina women. By giving the community and local students access to their stories, we hope to provide motivation and determination for up-and-coming generations to create and sustain successful leadership roles within the community,” Mario Rodriguez, Hispanic 100 Chairman.
This event will provide a unique opportunity for community members and students alike to share in an exclusive discussion as we highlight the undeniable talents and contributions of these remarkable women. A question-and-answer period will follow the discussion, time permitting.
“Santiago Canyon College is thrilled for the opportunity to host these three extraordinary change makers to our campus community,” emphasizes SCC President, Enrique Perez, “The work they’ve accomplished, the feats they've realized and the pathways they’re creating for those who follow are experiences that our students can certainly benefit from.”
An RSVP to attend the event is required and should be directed to Hispanic 100 Policy Committee Executive Director, Michelle Rose, at michelle@hispanic.org.
About The Hispanic 100 Policy Committee:
The Hispanic 100 Policy Committee is a non-profit organization established to develop and promote leadership in the Hispanic community, and to advance free-enterprise principals through advocacy and educational activities. For more info, visit: www.Hispanic100.org
About Santiago Canyon College:
Santiago Canyon College (SCC) is one of two colleges in the Rancho Santiago Community College District. Accredited in 2000, this dynamic and award-winning institution is located in Southern California, in the city of Orange, and provides an array of educational opportunities to the over 195,000 residents comprising the eclectic community. SCC offers 271 degree and certificate programs (including 28 transferable associate degrees). Ranked among the “50 Best Community Colleges” in the U.S. by College Choice, SCC was recognized multiple times by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of “The Great Colleges to Work for,” received Gold-level status as a Military Friendly School® and boasts dedicated faculty, high-quality and student-centered education, with excellent university transfer rates supported by transfer-guarantee programs. For more info, visit: www.sccollege.edu.
