David Eklund Joins Board of Directors of Nsure.com, Bringing Reinsurance Expertise and Business Leadership

With my extensive knowledge and experience, I am fully committed to supporting Nsure.com in its pursuit of rapid growth and its goal to disrupt the insurance agency industry.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nsure.com, America’s leading digital insurance agency, is pleased to announce that David Eklund has joined its Board of Directors. David Eklund is a reinsurance executive with over 25 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, and his addition to the board brings valuable expertise and leadership to Nsure.com.
David Eklund currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Partner of ECHO Finance. Echo Venture Fund III (EVFIII) is a partnering lender to Nsure.com. Echo's partnership goes beyond providing capital, as it brings valuable business and financial expertise to support Nsure.com's strategic growth initiatives.
David Eklund has a well-documented and repeated track record of commercial success, with decades of executive experience in the (re)insurance marketplace. He has been involved in launching and managing innovative insurance strategies, and his deep knowledge of insurance and reinsurance underwriting, as well as business management and leadership, will be an invaluable asset to Nsure.com.
Prior to joining Nsure.com's Board of Directors, David Eklund has held key positions in the insurance/reinsurance industry, including Founder and Chairman of Aeolus Reinsurance (Private Sale Exit), Founder of Aeolus Capital Management (Private Sale Exit), Founding member, President, and Chief Underwriting Officer of Renaissance Reinsurance (Public Listing Exit), President and Chief Underwriting Officer of both Top Layer Re and Da Vinci Re, and Treaty Underwriting Manager at Berkshire Hathaway.
"We are thrilled to welcome David Eklund to our Board of Directors," said Adrian Dzielnicki, CEO of Nsure.com. "His extensive experience in the insurance industry and proven track record of success make him a great addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise and insights as we continue to revolutionize and digitalize the insurance agency industry."
"I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Directors at Nsure.com," said David Eklund. "With my extensive knowledge and experience, I am fully committed to supporting Nsure.com in its pursuit of rapid growth and its goal to disrupt the insurance agency industry. I firmly believe that Nsure.com is well-positioned to solidify its position as a leading player in the rapidly growing online insurance comparison market. I take immense pride in being associated with Nsure.com and eagerly look forward to a long and successful partnership ahead."
About Nsure.com
Founded in 2018, Nsure.com is America’s leading digital insurance agency operating a proprietary online insurance shopping platform that has already helped hundreds of thousands of customers shop for the best home and auto insurance. Utilizing best-in-class technologies, including Data Lake, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning components built on Microsoft intelligent cloud, the company is dedicated to making shopping for insurance easy and painless for consumers. Nsure.com leverages big data to match customers with insurance companies and find the best and most affordable coverage for its clients.
About Echo Finance
ECHO Finance LLC is a direct lending platform that offers alternative financing solutions for borrowers facing collateral or structural complexity, confidentiality, speed of execution, and sizing challenges. Its unique approach to financing is designed to generate win-win solutions and provide customized credit solutions for businesses that do not conform to traditional options. ECHO Finance manages Thach Capital LLC, OFF-Wing Partners LP, EVFI, EVFII, and EVFIII, and works closely with issuing borrowers to create successful partnerships.
