David Eklund Joins Board of Directors of Nsure.com, Bringing Reinsurance Expertise and Business Leadership

About

Founded in 2018, Nsure.com is a proprietary online insurance shopping platform that has already helped hundreds of thousands of customers shop for the best home and auto insurance. Utilizing best-in-class technologies, including Data Lake, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning components built on Microsoft intelligent cloud, the company is dedicated to making shopping for insurance easy and painless for consumers. Nsure.com leverages big data to match customers with insurance companies and find the best and most affordable coverage for its clients.

https://nsure.com