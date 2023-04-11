Nsure.com Secures Strategic Investment from Pelican Ventures to Digitalize the Insurance Agency Industry

Nsure.com, an online insurance shopping platform, has secured a strategic investment from Pelican Ventures, co-lending alongside its existing lender EVFIII.
We are excited to be partnering with Nsure.com as they continue to drive innovation and change in the insurance industry.”
— Allan Cohen, Managing Director of Pelican Ventures Group
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nsure.com, a proprietary online insurance shopping platform, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from Pelican Ventures, co-lending alongside its existing lender Echo Venture Fund III (EVFIII). Nsure.com is a cutting-edge insurance technology company that utilizes big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to help consumers find and buy the best home and auto insurance coverage at the best price.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pelican Ventures to our team, along with our continued partners at ECHO Finance and EVFIII, as we continue to digitalize the insurance agency industry and provide consumers with the best possible options for their insurance needs," said Adrian Dzielnicki, CEO of Nsure.com. "Their support will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our reach across the United States and continue to innovate in this space".
Allan Cohen, Managing Director of Pelican Ventures Group, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Nsure.com as they continue to drive innovation and change in the insurance industry. Their use of advanced technology and commitment to providing exceptional customer service is what sets them apart from their competitors."
Patrick Miller, Managing Director of Echo Finance, added, "In the time that we have been working with Nsure.com, what has impressed me most is the continued application of their best-in-class technologies to their platform and across all aspects of its operations to drive constant improvement across every KPI we track. While many tech start-ups focus on flashy, high-level metrics, Nsure.com has focused every part of the process and user experience that impacts the bottom line. We believe that Nsure.com is poised for rapid growth and is well-positioned to disrupt the insurance agency industry and solidify its position as a leading player in the rapidly growing online insurance shopping market. We are proud to support Nsure.com and look forward to a long and successful partnership."
Sasson Posner, Managing Director of Young America Capital, commented on the strategic investment by Pelican Ventures in Nsure.com, saying "I have had the privilege of knowing and supporting Nsure.com from the beginning, and I am extremely satisfied to see the company grow and thrive. The team has done an exceptional job building a world-class digital insurance distribution platform that is revolutionizing the insurance agency industry. The partnership with Pelican Ventures is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Nsure.com. I believe that Pelican Ventures partners will bring invaluable experience and expertise that will contribute significantly to the continued success of Nsure.com."
About Nsure.com
Founded in 2018, Nsure.com is a proprietary online insurance shopping platform that has already helped hundreds of thousands of customers shop for the best home and auto insurance. Utilizing best-in-class technologies, including Data Lake, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning components built on Microsoft intelligent cloud, the company is dedicated to making shopping for insurance easy and painless for consumers. Nsure.com leverages big data to match customers with insurance companies and find the best and most affordable coverage for its clients.
About Pelican Ventures
Pelican Ventures is a private investment fund that focuses on start-up and early stage investments in the P&C insurance industry. Their team actively works with visionary entrepreneurs to originate, develop, shape and grow the most promising insurance concepts into impactful insurance businesses. The company helps entrepreneurs find the right product and market fit, leverage human and financial capital, and provides ongoing operational advisory and support to help build sustainable businesses. Pelican Ventures was founded by world-class insurance executives and has a proven track record of founding, growing and operating some of the industry’s most enduring and successful franchises. The company is committed to working hand-in-hand with portfolio companies to drive long-term value creation and success.
About Echo Finance
ECHO Finance LLC is a direct lending platform that offers alternative financing solutions for borrowers facing collateral or structural complexity, confidentiality, speed of execution, and sizing challenges. Its unique approach to financing is designed to generate win-win solutions and provide customized credit solutions for businesses that do not conform to traditional options. ECHO Finance manages Thach Capital LLC, OFF-Wing Partners LP, EVFI, EVFII, and EVFIII, and works closely with issuing borrowers to create successful partnerships.
Wojtek Gudaszewski, CFA, PRM
Nsure Inc.
+1 561-288-9700
i@nsure.com
50+ top-rated insurers compete on Nsure.com
You just read:
Nsure.com Secures Strategic Investment from Pelican Ventures to Digitalize the Insurance Agency Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Wojtek Gudaszewski, CFA, PRM
Nsure Inc.
+1 561-288-9700
i@nsure.com