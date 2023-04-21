Alexei Overchuk chairs a Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission meeting

RUSSIA, April 21 - The meeting participants reviewed a range of issues to improve stability of the union’s economy.

On 20-21 April, Moscow hosted a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC Council) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting participants discussed a range of items on the EEC Council’s agenda to promote the legal framework and further stabilise the union’s economy. They focused, in particular, on removing internal market barriers in the EAEU member states, approaches to organising centralised trade in electricity in the common energy market, the results of the work of the natural monopolies within the EAEU and cooperation on the climate agenda.

The progress in the implementation of the Strategic Guidelines for Promoting Eurasian Economic Integration to 2025 was reviewed. The final report will be submitted to the heads of the EAEU member states at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

The commission’s report on implementing approaches to promoting trade and economic cooperation with the main EAEU partners in the medium term, based on 2022 performance, was approved.

The EEC Council members approved the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s draft resolution which provides for financial assistance in the form of subsidising interest rates on credit and loans issued by financial institutions for implementing joint cooperation projects. The draft resolution provides for setting aside, for these purposes, funds from the union’s budget in the amount of 10 percent of the total revenue going into the EAEU member states’ budgets from the special anti-dumping and compensatory duties.

A draft resolution adopted by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on amending regulations governing EEC work was approved. It gives the EEC Council the authority to approve the rules for issuing licenses and permits for exporting and/or importing the goods included on the single list of goods subject to non-tariff regulations applied to trade with third countries.

The 2022 draft report “On maintaining and expanding transport infrastructure in the EAEU member states in the East-West and North-South directions, including as part of aligning them with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was supported. The report will be presented at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The participants were updated on the results of the first phase of the effort to create electronic document flow at port checkpoints in the EAEU member states. A 2023-2025 draft action plan to promote digital document flow at port checkpoints was approved.

The 2022 EEC’s annual report on the status of competition in cross-border markets and measures to curb violations of the general regulations of competition in these markets was approved. The EEC’s annual report on monitoring the assessment of the regulatory impact of the EEC’s draft decisions in 2022 was approved.

The rules for determining the country of origin of certain types of goods for the purposes of state (municipal) procurement were amended.

The EEC Council decided to extend the deadline for implementing a pilot programme to implement a traceability mechanism for goods imported into the EAEU customs territory. A draft agreement on a harmonised system for determining the country of origin of goods exported from the EAEU customs territory was approved as well. The document is being prepared for signing.

Digitalising rail freight transportation in the interest of promoting trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and its member states, on the one hand, and the People’s Republic of China, on the other, was considered. The relevant document has been approved.

An instruction was adopted that defines approaches to fine-tuning draft amendments to the Customs Union’s technical regulations On Food Safety in terms of establishing the maximum allowable levels of residual amounts of veterinary medicinal products in foods of animal origin.

The EEC Council meeting participants approved the agendas for the upcoming meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.