Hawque Protection Group Wins Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2023 Pacesetter Award for Fastest Growing Self-Funded Firms

ATLANTA, GEORIGA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawque Protection Group (HPG), a licensed minority security firm headquartered in Atlanta, is thrilled to announce it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Pacesetter Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The 2023 Pacesetter award celebrates HPG’s outstanding growth and success in the industry, particularly in comparison to other highly funded companies.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Awards are an esteemed recognition of the most rapidly growing private companies in Atlanta. Only the most dynamic and enterprising organizations earn this powerful designation, accompanied by invaluable recognition that sets them apart from the rest.
As one of the few licensed minority-owned security firms in Georgia, HPG’s achievement is a testament to its commitment to providing quality services and creating job opportunities for the local community. The award highlights the company’s dedication to delivering unparalleled security solutions to its clients while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction.
“We are very excited and humbled as our team has worked so hard to create jobs and keep our clients and their assets safe, but to also provide amazing customer services to our clients,” said HPG President and Founder Chris Rich. “It can be challenging when you have hyper growth with a self-funded firm, but our team pulled together and pushed through. We are very excited for the future as well as new service offerings this year, such as concierge front desk services for medical practices, luxury high-rises, apartment buildings, and commercial buildings.”
Hawque Protection Group provides a broad range of security services, ranging from personal protection and unarmed security guards to security consulting, police services, workplace violence services and training, building/home threat assessments, and much more.
The celebration for the 2023 pacesetter awards will take place Thursday, April 27, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
Hawque Protection Group was founded in 2020 by security expert Chris Rich and his partner Patrick Kane. The duo recognized the need for comprehensive and advanced security services in an era of increasingly complex global threats and sought to create a company that was more than just another security firm. Instead, HPG is a team of security thought leaders with extensive backgrounds in corporate security, law enforcement, close protection, and technology. With a global network of professionals, HPG is fully equipped to handle any security concern, from domestic to international.
Headquartered in Buckhead, Atlanta, often referred to as the “Rodeo Drive of the South,” HPG is the only licensed protection firm based in this prestigious area. In 2023, Hawque Protection Group was honored with the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter award, which recognizes the city’s fastest-growing privately held companies. This prestigious recognition is only given to Georgia-based companies that have experienced hyper-growth in a short period of time. HPG is committed to providing unparalleled protection and security solutions to clients and communities worldwide.
