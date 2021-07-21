Atlanta Minority Close Protection Security Firm, Hawque Protection Group, Selected by Facebook For Protection Services
Atlanta Based Minority Protection Firm Selected For Protection Services For Their Leaders, GloballyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawque Protection Group (HPG), a best-in-class Black-owned security firm headquartered in the upscale Buckhead community of Atlanta, GA founded by security expert Chris Rich and his partner Patrick Kane, is pleased to announce luxury security solutions for prominent families and individuals, corporations and family offices in and around the Atlanta area and across the nation.
HPG was recently selected by Facebook to be one of the only minority protection firms based in Georgia for their leaders and private events, globally. HPG’s diverse team possesses high levels of experience in law enforcement, executive protection, elite military unit protection and deep technology products to create a safe and secure environment.
HPG President and Co-founder Chris Rich states; “Our HPG team is very excited to have been selected to work with Facebook as they were very intentional around wanting to diversify their vendors this year. Our mission is to make communities, our clients and their assets safe through innovation of technology and security professionals.”
According to CNN, Sixty-three of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes in 2020, which include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, according to a report produced by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides last year as a pandemic swept across the country, millions of people joined protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and the economy collapsed under the weight of the pandemic — a crime surge that has continued into the first quarter of this year.
With American citizens living under a heightened sense of fear related to the pandemic and the overall current state of the nation, HPG offers major turnkey solutions to meet the challenges that come with protective coverage at home, during travel and at high-profile public appearances.
Tailored to suit the specific needs of the client, HPG’s personal security solutions are robust yet discreet, ensuring the safety of the client. HPG’s skilled team fits seamlessly into the client’s lifestyle providing a subtle yet reassuring presence that all is well in the company’s hands.
To learn more about Hawque Protection Group, visit www.hpg.global
About Hawque Protection Group
Hawque Protection Group is a leading provider of personal security and technology solutions for corporate, celebrity and high net-worth clients headquartered in the upscale Buckhead community in Atlanta, GA. HPG has a national and international reach due to their extensive security network and partnerships.
About Chris Rich & Patrick Kane
Chris Rich and Patrick Kane are trained executive protection agents and Georgia State licensed private investigator and received their training from one of top executive protection schools in the country. Chris Rich and Patrick Kane are the co-founders of Hawque Protection Group, a Georgia State licensed protection firm that is positioning themselves as new security thought leadership. They have worked on teams that have protected notable people ranging from high-level government officials, celebrities and families of wealth. They have also collaborated on protection details with the secret service, USDA protection teams and other law enforcement agencies.
