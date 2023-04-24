IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Christian Rocker Randy Stonehill Launches His ‘Lost Art of Listening Tour’

Randy Stonehiil has more than 30 albums.

Christian rocker Randy Stonehill launches his “Lost Art of Listening Tour” on Sunday, April 30, in Florida.

Randy Stonehill, one of the ground-breaking artists who prepared the soil for a harvest of Christian music, launches his “Lost Art of Listening Tour” April 30.

TRINITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Stonehill, one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music, is the featured guest artist at Generations Christian Church, 1540 Little Road, Trinity, Florida, on Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonehillmusic.org.

The appearance is part of Stonehill’s “Lost Art of Listening Tour.” General Admission is $15—$20 day of show. Group Rate (minimum five tickets) $10 each. GCC is north of Tampa/St. Petersburg. Johnny Scott is the church’s Senior Pastor. He and his wife Jen attended Cincinnati Christian College.

Stonehill has performed for 50 years and recorded more than 30 albums. He was born in Stockton, California. His first album, “Born Twice,” was released in 1971. He made a cameo appearance in the 1973 Billy Graham film “Time to Run” performing his song “I Love You.”

In 1976 Stonehill released the Larry Norman-produced “Welcome to Paradise” which was voted the “third most important contemporary Christian album” in a mid-1980s poll of Christian music critics.

According to organizers, Stonehill—who is known for his wit as well as his music—will recount the origin-stories of some of his best-known songs as well as offer insight based on his ring-side seat of the dynamic growth of Christian music.

"You'll be encouraged by Randy's message of grace and forgiveness—as only a battle-tested rocker like him can tell," a spokesperson said.

Additional locations planned for the “Lost Art of Listening Tour” include Mineola, Texas; Topeka, Kansas; Huntsville, Alabama; Birmingham, Alabama; Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; Anoka, Minnesota.

ABOUT: Randy Stonehill is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. For more information about for his “Lost Art of Listening Tour,” visit https://randystonehill.com/on-tour.

