Vietjet, F Air form partnership

VIETNAM, April 22 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet and F Air of the Czech Republic signed a cooperation agreement at the Czech-Vietnamese Business Forum held in Hà Nội on Friday. 

Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA), Vietjet’s international standard training institution, will cooperate with F Air to develop basic pilot training programmes for Vietjet and the regional aviation industry.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

Vietjet Vice President Lương Thế Phúc said: "The agreement with F Air is part of Vietjet’s plans to develop, expand, and train high-quality aviation human resources, especially in pilot training to meet the demands of Vietjet and the aviation industry."

VJAA currently has modern European-standard facilities with three flight simulators, cabin training mockups, and a wave swimming pool, providing training programmes for pilots, cabin crews, engineers, mechanics, and aviation staff, the Vice President added. 

With a tradition of more than 70 years of cooperation between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic, including aviation training, the agreement between Vietjet and F Air will help the carrier take the initiative in high-quality human resources to meet the development demands of the airline and the industry and expand cooperation with European partners. VNS

