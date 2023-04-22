Hanqingzhai - the first Chinese festive cuisine brand to appear on the NASDAQ big screen

NEWYORK, NEWYORK, USA, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanqingzhai, an emerging traditional Chinese festival food brand from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, made its global debut on the Nasdaq screen at Times Square in New York, introducing its new product, the Black Truffle Sea Urchin Glutinous Rice Dumpling. This marks the first time a traditional Chinese festival food brand has appeared on the world's most prominent advertising platform, showcasing Hanqingzhai's mission to inherit and promote Chinese gourmet culture.
As a brand that values inheritance and innovation of Chinese traditional gourmet culture, Hanqingzhai continuously develops more distinctive and delicious food products. The Southern Australia Sea Urchin Glutinous Rice Dumpling is one of its signature dishes, known for its excellent taste that leaves a lasting impression. The newly launched Black Truffle Sea Urchin Glutinous Rice Dumpling is crafted using a 200-year-old traditional non-heritage technique from Shenzhen, which perfectly blends black truffle and wild sashimi-grade sea urchin from Nanao, Shenzhen, giving consumers a unique gourmet experience of indulging in a combination of land and sea delicacies.
With the fusion of traditional culture and modern craftsmanship, Hanqingzhai brings better gourmet enjoyment to consumers. Whether it's the traditional Southern Australia Sea Urchin Glutinous Rice Dumpling or the new Black Truffle Sea Urchin Glutinous Rice Dumpling, Hanqingzhai meticulously prepares each dish to ensure the best taste and quality.
Thanks to the efforts of the Hanqingzhai brand, Chinese gourmet culture has been widely spread, bringing unique culinary experiences to consumers around the world. Landing on the Nasdaq screen not only recognizes the brand's strength and products, but also represents Chinese traditional gourmet culture sending a distinct and loud voice to the world.
Hanqingzhai brand will continue to innovate and develop more distinctive gourmet products, inherit the essence of Chinese gourmet culture, and provide consumers with better gourmet enjoyment. It is a messenger and promoter of Chinese gourmet culture, and we look forward to Hanqingzhai's appearance on the Nasdaq screen, bringing more surprises and gourmet experiences to the world.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.