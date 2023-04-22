FEMA Extends Deadline for HBCU/Minority Serving Institutions Summer Internship Program, Opens Program to Tribal Colleges

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is extending the application deadline for its Summer 2023 Minority Serving Institutions Internship, and will open the program to tribal colleges.

The deadline to apply for this opportunity has been extended to April 28, 2023, and the applicant pool will include students from tribal colleges and universities as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions.

“This Internship program gives college students the opportunity to learn from emergency management officials as they help their communities become safer and better prepared for disasters and other hazards,” said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks. “Reducing barriers for historically underserved communities is a top priority for FEMA, and it is our hope that these talented students will be able to take the tools they gain from these programs and not only make their communities more resilient, but help the entire nation to be ready when disaster strikes.”

Candidates will be selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts to make a difference in their communities and their potential for national leadership in emergency management. Additional ideal experience includes, but is not limited to: performing research, gathering data, creating reports, performing analytical duties and using normal business software programs.

This internship opportunity is open in Atlanta, Denver and Washington, D.C.

Those interested in participating should send their resume, current unofficial transcript(s) and any applicable and/or required supporting documentation to fema-hbcu-msi-internships@fema.dhs.gov by April 28 with a subject line of “FEMA HBCU MSI Summer Program 2023.” Additional information about the positions can be found on FEMA.gov.