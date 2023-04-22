April 21, 2023

Medication remains available without restriction in Maine and nationwide

Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey released the following statements today after the Supreme Court issued a stay of the Texas mifepristone decision. The stay means that mifepristone remains accessible without restriction in all states and territories where abortion is legal, including Maine as the decision undergoes further review in the courts.

“The Supreme Court was right to stay the Texas decision pending the full appeal. Next, the Fifth Circuit, if not the Supreme Court, should overturn the legally and scientifically baseless Texas ruling on its merits,” said Governor Janet Mills. “For now, mifepristone remains legal and available in Maine, and my Administration will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office to fight back against attempts to undermine reproductive freedom in Maine.” “The Supreme Court’s stay tonight secures continued access to mifepristone, a demonstrably safe abortion drug,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “Unfortunately, this fight is not over and I want to assure citizens that my office and the Mills Administration will continue to use every tool available to us to protect reproductive freedom in Maine.”

The Supreme Court had previously issued, and later extended, a temporary stay that delayed the Texas decision from taking effect until April 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. The new stay issued this evening further delays the ruling from taking effect at least until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rules on an appeal of the decision on its merits. Proceedings before the Fifth Circuit are scheduled to begin on May 17.

Last week, Governor Mills urged the Supreme Court to stay the Texas decision pending appeal.

Since its approval in 2000, mifepristone has been used safely for abortion and miscarriage management and for other medical uses. It is currently used in half of all abortion procedures nationwide.