Nataly Morfin Joins YHSGR as Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Offering Enhanced Real Estate Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce Nataly Morfin as our Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Nataly brings a wealth of experience in business management and human resources, and now she is channeling her expertise to help individuals achieve their dream of owning a home.
Nataly is a proud Guatemalan and a graduate of California State University of Northridge with a degree in Business Law. She has finally found her passion in real estate and believes that it is an honor to help people make one of the most important decisions in their lives, buying a home.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Nataly will ensure that the home is sold quicker, for more money, with less hassle to both the seller and the buyer. The CPO homes come with a range of benefits, including a pre-listing home inspection, pre-listing termite inspection, seller warranty, and buyer warranty, among others.
Nataly will ensure that the home stands out in the market by providing professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos. She will also create a high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of the home and place it on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites.
In addition, Nataly will offer exclusive seller apps with feedback from showings to view prospects and access to agent comments who preview the home. She will also run client's home through a preliminary title search to ensure a smoother transaction and offer a concierge service to enable sellers to upgrade their homes now and pay when it sells.
Nataly's dedication to ensuring a hassle-free closing is second to none. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from the selected three lenders of choice. Additionally, sellers will be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase from the selected three lenders of choice. The selected lenders will also Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Nataly Morfin is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who is committed to helping people achieve their dreams of owning a home. Contact her today to find out how she can help sell home quicker, for more money, with less hassle.
Contact:
Nataly Morfin
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-648-0055
Email: nmorfin@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/nataly-morfin/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
