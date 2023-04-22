Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce Mark Galvan as its Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. As a leading real estate professional in San Fernando, Mark Galvan offers unparalleled expertise and exceptional service to sellers and buyers of Certified Pre-Owned Homes™.
A Certified Pre-Owned Home™ offers numerous benefits to both the seller and the buyer. CPO homes sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle. To ensure a smooth transaction, Mark Galvan offers a pre-listing home inspection and termite inspection, as well as a seller warranty and buyer warranty. And with the exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, buyers can purchase with confidence.
In addition, Mark Galvan provides a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, placing the home on MLS, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. And with the exclusive seller app, you can view feedback from showings and access agent comments who preview your home.
Mark Galvan also offers an up-front title search and a concierge service that allows sellers to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells. With a certified leak-free roof and other home improvement solutions, sellers can expect an average sale price increase of 28% and 50% faster project times.
To ensure a hassle-free closing, Mark Galvan also offers a free appraisal report for buyers and sellers from their selected three lenders of choice. In addition, the selected lenders will certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval.
"We are thrilled to have Mark Galvan as our Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "With his expertise and exceptional service, we are confident that he will provide a positive and stress-free experience for sellers and buyers alike."
For more information about Mark Galvan and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, visit their website at www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
Contact:
Mark Galvan
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 714-402-6976
Email: mgalvan@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/mark-galvan/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
