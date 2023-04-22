IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent

SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce Mark Galvan as its Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. As a leading real estate professional in San Fernando, Mark Galvan offers unparalleled expertise and exceptional service to sellers and buyers of Certified Pre-Owned Homes™.

A Certified Pre-Owned Home™ offers numerous benefits to both the seller and the buyer. CPO homes sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle. To ensure a smooth transaction, Mark Galvan offers a pre-listing home inspection and termite inspection, as well as a seller warranty and buyer warranty. And with the exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, buyers can purchase with confidence.

In addition, Mark Galvan provides a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, placing the home on MLS, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. And with the exclusive seller app, you can view feedback from showings and access agent comments who preview your home.

Mark Galvan also offers an up-front title search and a concierge service that allows sellers to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells. With a certified leak-free roof and other home improvement solutions, sellers can expect an average sale price increase of 28% and 50% faster project times.

To ensure a hassle-free closing, Mark Galvan also offers a free appraisal report for buyers and sellers from their selected three lenders of choice. In addition, the selected lenders will certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Galvan as our Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "With his expertise and exceptional service, we are confident that he will provide a positive and stress-free experience for sellers and buyers alike."

For more information about Mark Galvan and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, visit their website at www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.


Contact:
Mark Galvan
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 714-402-6976
Email: mgalvan@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/mark-galvan/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
Lorena Brown Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Offers Hassle-Free Home Selling Experience
Julie Tung Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers Unique Home Selling Experience
View All Stories From This Author