Lorena Brown Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Offers Hassle-Free Home Selling Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Lorena Brown has become a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, offering an exclusive set of benefits to home sellers and buyers. Lorena has a proven track record of helping clients buy and sell homes in California, and her expertise will now be enhanced by the added benefits of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program.
With the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, Lorena will market homes as Certified Pre-Owned Homes™, which sell more quickly and for more money than traditional listings. Additionally, sellers and buyers benefit from a pre-listing home inspection and termite inspection, along with a seller warranty and a buyer warranty for 13 months after closing. To add further peace of mind, Lorena is offering an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee for buyers of Certified Pre-Owned Homes™, ensuring that they are fully satisfied with their purchase.
Sellers will also receive a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour of their home, as well as professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos. Additionally, sellers will have access to an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings and access to agent comments. The program also includes an up-front title search to address any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, and/or title issues before going under contract, resulting in a smoother transaction for all parties.
Lorena also offers a concierge service that allows sellers to upgrade their home before selling and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. Additionally, the program includes a Certified Leak-Free Roof inspection to certify that the roof and related components are in tip-top shape.
To further enhance the value of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from one of three selected lenders of choice, while sellers will receive a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. The selected lenders will also certify buyers' offers to ensure loan approval and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents to prevent any cancellations due to non-qualification.
Lorena Brown has a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from California State University, Northridge, and she has lived in California for most of her life. She currently resides in Redondo Beach with her husband, two daughters, dog, and two cockatiel birds. With her experience and expertise, along with the exclusive benefits of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, Lorena is the perfect partner for buyers and sellers looking to make their next real estate transaction a hassle-free success.
Contact:
Lorena Brown
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 310-658-9820
Email: lbrown@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/lorena-brown/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
