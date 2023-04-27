Lea Aguirre Joins YHSGR as Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Offering Innovative Home Selling Benefits and Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty proudly announces the newest addition to our team, Lea Aguirre, a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. With over 15 years of sales and marketing experience, Lea has a reputation for honesty, integrity, and stellar negotiation skills. Her passion for real estate and helping people find their dream homes has driven her to provide exceptional service to her clients.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Lea will offer a range of benefits to sellers and buyers. The home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, selling quicker for more money with less hassle to the seller and buyer. The home will also undergo a prelisting home inspection and termite inspection, providing with a detailed report before being placed on the market. This helps avoid buyers finding undiscovered problems that might otherwise delay or even kill the transaction, giving the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer.
In addition, client will receive a Home Warranty on the home while being sold, and the buyer will receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing. Moreover, when client sell the home as a Certified Pre-owned Home™, the buyer will receive our exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding more peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately the seller.
Lea's services also include high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tours and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of the home, placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. Client will have access to an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings to view prospects, as well as access to agent comments who preview the home. Home will be run through a preliminary title search, and our Concierge Service enables the client to upgrade the home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times.
Lea also offers a Certified Leak-Free Roof inspection, ensuring the existing roof and related components are thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals. Additionally, buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice, and client as the seller will also be offered a free appraisal report for the next home purchase from our selected three lenders of choice. Our selected three lenders of choice will Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, preventing any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Lea Aguirre is a Southern California native who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Cal State University San Bernardino. While attending CSUSB, she worked as an originator in the mortgage industry, mastering her sales and marketing skills. She builds her business on trust, communication, determination, and dedication while embodying the ability to adopt and cater to all her client’s real estate needs. Her persistent nature, attention to detail, and superior customer service abilities contribute to her clients having the best possible experience throughout the buying and selling process.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to have Lea Aguirre as our newest Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Contact us today to experience the benefits of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ and work with Lea to find the dream home.
Contact:
Lea Aguirre
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 310-561-2334
Email: lea@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/lea-aguirre/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Lea will offer a range of benefits to sellers and buyers. The home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, selling quicker for more money with less hassle to the seller and buyer. The home will also undergo a prelisting home inspection and termite inspection, providing with a detailed report before being placed on the market. This helps avoid buyers finding undiscovered problems that might otherwise delay or even kill the transaction, giving the opportunity and time to resolve the problems found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer.
In addition, client will receive a Home Warranty on the home while being sold, and the buyer will receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing. Moreover, when client sell the home as a Certified Pre-owned Home™, the buyer will receive our exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding more peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately the seller.
Lea's services also include high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tours and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of the home, placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites. Client will have access to an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings to view prospects, as well as access to agent comments who preview the home. Home will be run through a preliminary title search, and our Concierge Service enables the client to upgrade the home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times.
Lea also offers a Certified Leak-Free Roof inspection, ensuring the existing roof and related components are thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals. Additionally, buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice, and client as the seller will also be offered a free appraisal report for the next home purchase from our selected three lenders of choice. Our selected three lenders of choice will Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, preventing any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Lea Aguirre is a Southern California native who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Cal State University San Bernardino. While attending CSUSB, she worked as an originator in the mortgage industry, mastering her sales and marketing skills. She builds her business on trust, communication, determination, and dedication while embodying the ability to adopt and cater to all her client’s real estate needs. Her persistent nature, attention to detail, and superior customer service abilities contribute to her clients having the best possible experience throughout the buying and selling process.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to have Lea Aguirre as our newest Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Contact us today to experience the benefits of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ and work with Lea to find the dream home.
Contact:
Lea Aguirre
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 310-561-2334
Email: lea@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/lea-aguirre/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other