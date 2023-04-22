Julie Tung Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers Unique Home Selling Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Tung, a real estate professional with more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, has set out to revolutionize the home selling experience. As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Julie offers a comprehensive set of services to ensure a hassle-free sale for both sellers and buyers.
Julie's unique approach to home selling includes a prelisting home and termite inspection, as well as a seller warranty and buyer warranty. When a seller lists their home with Julie, it will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, which has been proven to sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle to both parties.
In addition, Julie provides high-quality services such as a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, and an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings and access to agent comments.
Sellers can also take advantage of Julie's concierge service, which enables them to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. And to ensure a smooth closing, Julie offers up-front title searches and a certified leak-free roof inspection.
Buyers of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from Julie's selected three lenders of choice, and sellers will also be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. In addition, the selected lenders will certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Julie's experience in sales and marketing, coupled with her dedication to building long-term professional relationships with her clients, makes her a real estate professional to trust. She is also active in her community and volunteers in local animal rescue events.
For more information on Julie Tung and her unique approach to home selling, please contact her at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Contact:
Julie Tung
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-340-3606
Email: jtung@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/julie-tung/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Julie's unique approach to home selling includes a prelisting home and termite inspection, as well as a seller warranty and buyer warranty. When a seller lists their home with Julie, it will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, which has been proven to sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle to both parties.
In addition, Julie provides high-quality services such as a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, and an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings and access to agent comments.
Sellers can also take advantage of Julie's concierge service, which enables them to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. And to ensure a smooth closing, Julie offers up-front title searches and a certified leak-free roof inspection.
Buyers of a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from Julie's selected three lenders of choice, and sellers will also be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. In addition, the selected lenders will certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Julie's experience in sales and marketing, coupled with her dedication to building long-term professional relationships with her clients, makes her a real estate professional to trust. She is also active in her community and volunteers in local animal rescue events.
For more information on Julie Tung and her unique approach to home selling, please contact her at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Contact:
Julie Tung
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-340-3606
Email: jtung@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/julie-tung/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other